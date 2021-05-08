When the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the NCAA Division III women’s golf championships last spring, University of Dubuque coach Dustin Bierman laid down the challenge to his players.
Qualify again.
After winning their second straight American Rivers Conference championship last fall, the Spartans did just that and will finally get their chance to compete at the D-III championships beginning Tuesday and running through Friday for four rounds of action in East Lansing, Mich., at Forest Akers Golf Course.
“It’s been a two-year process with everything that happened last year, and they’re very excited,” said Bierman, the reigning back-to-back A-R-C coach of the year. “We’ve worked very hard all season to get back to it. I’m not sure some people realize how hard it is to get back there, but we had to refocus and reset our goals after last year’s was canceled, and that’s easier said than done. We have done a really good job and we’re just excited to go.”
Waiting nearly two years for the opportunity to play at the national level has only motivated the players more. Not only were they determined to punch their ticket again, but these Spartans want to make some noise on the leaderboard.
“We were very determined. We knew we had unfinished business,” said Mary Edwards, a UD sophomore and former standout at Dubuque Wahlert. “Obviously, we were disappointed when it was ripped away from us last year. But we knew we had it in us and stayed focused and got the job done again. Now we’re just really looking forward to next week.”
Only five players compete for each team at nationals, and the Spartans will be led by Daniela Miranda at the No. 1 spot. The Woodstock, Ill., native captured the A-R-C championship last fall and has been a guiding force in UD winning the program’s first two league titles. Behind her at the No. 2 position will be Mineral Point, Wis., native Madison Bowers, a junior. Both players have received all-A-R-C honors the past three seasons.
“We’re going to be relying on Daniela and Madison,” Bierman said. “Both are very good players that have ranked in the top-five in the conference the last three years. They’re the ones that steady the ship.”
Edwards will be playing with the third group. After a successful run with the Golden Eagles, she quickly made an impact and has been a key scorer in the UD lineup, holding an 85 average during the fall season.
“Mary has done a heck of a job this year and has gotten better every single week,” Bierman said. “She’s been able to grind out some very good rounds. I’m very proud of her.”
The Spartans will be counting on a pair of freshmen to round out their lineup in Sarah Fergus, from McHenry, Ill., and Sara Nerad, a Janesville, Wis., native.
“To be quite honest with you, if you told me that we’d have two freshmen going with us I would have told you that you were crazy,” Bierman said. “But they’ve really turned it on and have been huge for us.”
Forest Akers is the home course for Michigan State University, and Bierman has been preparing his players for what appears to be a stiff test.
“We’ve been preparing for 10 days now and looking forward to seeing where we stack up,” he said. “I think you’re going to see a brutal test of golf by my estimations. It’s very tight and the rough’s going to be up. It’s something we’ve worked on all week. There’s a few different spots to miss and the greens get up and down, and that’s going to be crucial.
“But just for them to be out there, and once we’re there, be ready to go and know that we belong here.”
The players are eager to become the first in UD women’s program history to compete at nationals.
“That has a really fun ring to it,” Edwards said. “We’re proud of ourselves for reaching that goal and achieving that accomplishment for us. To be the first women’s team to make nationals at UD, it’s very rewarding to be on this team and make it this far. We’ve put in a lot of hard work throughout our whole lives to get to this point.”