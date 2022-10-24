Dubuque schools accounted for a total of 18 all-Mississippi Valley Conference swimmers, including Mississippi Division athlete of the year Avery Schmidt.
The Dubuque Wahlert swimmer won the 100-yard backstroke in the conference Super Meet at Cedar Rapids Washington to become one of two Dubuque swimmers to earn first-team accolades. Schmidt also made the Mississippi Division first team in the 50 freestyle, while Molly Gilligan represented Senior as a Mississippi Division first teamer in the 100 butterfly.
Senior landed seven swimmers and Wahlert six on the all-Mississippi Division honor units, and Hempstead placed four swimmers on the all-Valley Division squads.
Wahlert’s second-team recipients included the 200 medley relay team of Schmidt, Kelly Snyder, Brooke Wuebker and Taylor Borgerding and the 200 freestyle relay team of Brooke Wuebker, Snyder, Kayla Wuebker and Borgerding. Kayla Wuebker earned second-team honors in the 200 and 500 freestyles, Brooke Wuebker made it in the 100 freestyle, and Jessie Then earned it in the 200 individual medley.
Gilligan landed second-team recognition in the 50 freestyle and as the anchor of the Rams’ 400 freestyle relay, which also included Savanna Koch, Evie Hall and Kaitlyn Vantiger. Vantiger earned second-team recognition in the 100 backstroke.
Hempstead swimmers made the second team in a pair of events – the 200 freestyle with Nora Davis and the 100 breaststroke with Emma Oberhoffer.
Wahlert’s honorable mention recipients included the 400 freestyle relay of the Wuebker sisters, Borgerding and Schmidt; Snyder in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke; and Borgerding in the 50 freestyle.
Senior made the honorable mention list with the 200 medley relay team of Vantiger, Gilligan, Koch and Josie Norton; Ana Konrardy in the 500; Vantiger in the 100 free; Koch and Hall in the 100 butterfly; Elaina Tucker in the 200 IM; and Norton in the 200 free.
Kenzie Tomkins represented Hempstead on the honorable mention list in the 50 and 100 freestyles. Kate Duehr made the list in the 500.
The three city schools will compete in the regional meet at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center early next month, with diving scheduled for Nov. 3 and swimming two days later. The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state meet will take place Nov. 11-12 at the Marshalltown YMCA.
