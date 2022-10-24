Wahlert Vs. Senior Swim
Dubuque Wahlert's Avery Schmidt competes in the 100 yard butterfly during their swim meet with Dubuque Senior in San Jose Pool at Loras College in Dubuque on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2022.

 Stephen Gassman

Dubuque schools accounted for a total of 18 all-Mississippi Valley Conference swimmers, including Mississippi Division athlete of the year Avery Schmidt.

The Dubuque Wahlert swimmer won the 100-yard backstroke in the conference Super Meet at Cedar Rapids Washington to become one of two Dubuque swimmers to earn first-team accolades. Schmidt also made the Mississippi Division first team in the 50 freestyle, while Molly Gilligan represented Senior as a Mississippi Division first teamer in the 100 butterfly.

