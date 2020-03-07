The best team in the United States Hockey League flexed its muscle against its nearest chaser Friday night at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Chicago scored three times during a decisive five-minute stretch in the second period to erase a one-goal deficit and defeat the Dubuque Fighting Saints, 7-2. The USHL-leading Steel improved to 40-7-1 with their 12th straight win, while Dubuque fell to 32-12-1 and saw a nine-game home winning streak end. The teams meet tonight in Geneva, Ill.
“The score is indicative of the game getting away from us, and the two or three areas we really need to clean up are non-negotiable,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “They’re a skating team and we have to do a better job of slowing them down. That involves pinning them in the defensive zone and capitalizing when we get chances in the offensive zone.”
After being shut out by Chicago goalie Victor Ostman in their first meeting in January, the Saints needed just 8:56 to find the back of the net. Matthew Kopperud deflected a Kaelan Taylor blast from the left point past Ostman and into the top left corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.
Ty Jackson also assisted on Kopperud’s 17th goal of the season. The goal came 11 seconds after Dubuque killed Chicago’s second power play of the night.
But the Steel needed only 32 seconds to tie the game. Matthew Coronato wired a wrist shot from between the circles past Saints goalie Aidan McCarthy. Elis Hede picked up the lone assist.
Chicago came within a whisker of taking the lead late in the period, as Sean Farrell hit a post with 53.7 seconds remaining.
Dubuque took its second lead of the night on Stephen Halliday’s 11th of the season. Robert Cronin ripped a shot from the right circle and Ostman made a leg pad save, but the rebound went straight to Halliday’s stick for a tap-in. Ryan Beck also assisted on the goal at 3:55 of the second frame.
The Steel scored twice in 60 seconds to again tie the game and take their first lead of the night.
Mathieu De St. Phalle completed a tic-tac-toe passing sequence with Brendan Brisson at the 9:40 mark to tie it. Exactly a minute later, Brisson took a feed from Farrell and wired it in from the left faceoff circle.
Chicago then converted on its third power play of the night to take a 4-2 lead into the second intermission. De St. Phalle scored on a one-timer from the left circle after Owen Power and Gunnarwolfe Fontaine moved the puck around the perimeter.
Chicago stretched the lead to 5-2 at the 3:57 mark, shortly after killing a penalty. Sam Colangelo exited the penalty box and, instead of joining the defense, headed for the opposite blue line and waited for his team to gain possession. He scored on a breakaway set up by De St. Phalle.
Power made it 6-2 more than 10 minutes later during a 4-on-4 situation. De St. Phalle added a 5-on-3 power play goal at 15:06 to complete his hat trick.