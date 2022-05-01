Tyson Tucker earned the win on the mound with eight strikeouts in a four-hitter over five innings, and the Clarke baseball team won the opener of a doubleheader to earn a split with Culver-Stockton on Saturday in Canton, Mo.
Isaac Rohde pitched an inning to earn the save as the Pride (33-14, 19-9 Heart of America Conference) won the opener, 2-1. Culver-Stockton answered and won the second contest, 4-0.
Bryce Hinton and Bubba Thompson slugged doubles in the opener for the Pride. Taiga Sato went 2-for-3.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Spartans place — At Indianola, Iowa: Blake Hardinson took second in the 110 hurdles (14.68) and 11th in the 400 hurdles (56.27) for the University of Dubuque men at Simpson’s Kip Janvrin Open.
For the UD women, Emma Seipel was second in the long jump (5.79m) and seventh in the triple jump (10.86m).
PREP BASEBALL
Onalaska Luther 11, Prairie du Chien 2 — At Onalaska, Wis.: Maddox Cejka hit for a double, but the Blackhawks couldn’t contain the offense of Onalaska Luther.
PREP SOFTBALL
Argyle 17, Darlington 4 — At Darlington, Wis.: Cayla Golackson had a double for the Redbirds, but Argyle pounded out 19 hits in the runaway victory.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Blazers win — At Williamsburg, Iowa: Nate Offerman fired a 36 and Luke Harwick added a 39 as Dyersville Beckman shot a 157 and beat Williamsburg and Mount Vernon at Stone Creek Golf Course. Noah Boge chipped in another 39 for Beckman.
AUTO RACING
Maquoketa rained out again — For the third straight week, Maquoketa Speedway canceled its season-opening card due to wet grounds. The event has been rescheduled for next Saturday.