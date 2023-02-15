A pair of Loras College relay teams made it a clean sweep of the American Rivers Conference athlete of the week awards.
The men’s distance medley squad of Wyatt Kelly, Ted Kruse, Mike Jasa and Ryan Harvey ran a 9:39.80 in the race at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational at Boston University on Friday. The time set a new NCAA Division III indoor track record and placed the Duhawks second in the race behind Division I Monmouth University.
Loras’ time eclipsed the record set by John Carroll University last February and is latest in a string of impressive DMR times at the Division III level. Each of the top five all-time indoor marks have been set in the past two seasons. The Duhawks are now the top seed on the National Championship qualifying list with a nearly four-second gap on the second-seeded group from SUNY Geneseo.
Kelly is a senior from Hudson, Iowa; Kruse is a junior from Dubuque Senior; Jasa is a senior from Cedar Rapids Prairie; and Harvey is a junior from Bartlett, Ill.
The Duhawks’ women’s 4x400-meter relay team also moved to No. 1 on the National Championship qualifying list with a 3:50.76 at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Midwest Elite Meet. Marion Edwards, Elly Burds, Harmony Creasy, and Alyssa Pfadenhauer rose to third all-time in the Loras record book with their race-winning time.
Additionally, the Duhawk time converts to a 3:47.74 on a banked track, giving the Duhawks a three-tenths of a second advantage on the group from Washington University (Mo.) for first place on the indoor performance list.
Edwards is a senior from Chicago; Burds is a freshman from Western Dubuque; Creasy is a sophomore from Pleasant Valley; and Pfadenhauer is a senior from West Burlington, Iowa.
Biermann climbs charts at Iowa — Audrey Biermann wrote her name on another top-10 performance list for the University of Iowa women’s track team this weekend. The freshman from Western Dubuque ran the third leg of the Hawkeyes’ 4x400 relay that ran a season-best 3:30.00 at the Music City Challenge in Nashville. She teamed with redshirt freshman Chloe Larsen, junior Paige Magee and junior Tesa Roberts for the third-fastest time in program history.
Plenty on line for Loras, UD tonight — With two games remaining in the A-R-C regular season, the University of Dubuque (17-6, 10-4 A-R-C) and Loras (14-9, 8-6) have already punched their tickets for the postseason tournament. Dubuque is tied with Nebraska Wesleyan for second place and one of two first-round byes, while Loras is tied with Wartburg for fourth.
Loras visits Dubuque at 7:30 tonight. On Saturday, Wartburg visits Loras and Dubuque visits Luther.
Duhawks, Spartans make A-R-C women’s field — No. 24 Loras (19-4, 12-2 A-R-C) and Dubuque (13-10, 7-7) have also qualified for the women’s league tournament. Loras sits in second, and Dubuque is fifth. Loras visits Dubuque at 7:30 tonight. On Saturday, Wartburg visits Loras and Dubuque visits Luther.
