A pair of Loras College relay teams made it a clean sweep of the American Rivers Conference athlete of the week awards.

The men’s distance medley squad of Wyatt Kelly, Ted Kruse, Mike Jasa and Ryan Harvey ran a 9:39.80 in the race at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational at Boston University on Friday. The time set a new NCAA Division III indoor track record and placed the Duhawks second in the race behind Division I Monmouth University.

Recommended for you

Email College Notebook items to jim.leitner@thmedia.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.