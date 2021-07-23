Sorry, an error occurred.
Maquoketa landed two players and Dyersville Beckman one on the all-WaMaC Conference East Division baseball team.
Maquoketa senior infielder Kannon Coakley and Beckman sophomore outfielder Luke Schieltz earned unanimous all-conference honors. Maquoketa senior pitcher Payton Mangler also made the first team.
Second-team accolades went to West Delaware’s Kyle Cole, Luke Kehrli, Conner Funk and Isaac Fettkether; and Beckman’s Owen Huehnergarth and Nick Offerman.
The honorable mention list included Beckman’s Nate Offerman and Nick Schmidt, Maquoketa’s Mitchell Roeder and Hunter Manning and West Delaware’s Logan Woellert and Lukas Meyer.