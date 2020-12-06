Here is a capsule look at Iowa area girls basketball teams this season:
BELLEVUE
Coach — Rick Reeg (sixth year, 79-38)
Last season — 13-10, lost in regional quarterfinal to Iowa City Regina
Key returning players — Teresa Paulsen (Sr., C), Maddie Schmidt (Sr., F), Mariah Hueneke (Jr., G), Julia Penniston (Sr., G), Audrey Wedeking (Sr., F), Kalesia DeShaw (Soph.), Ka’Lynn DeShaw (Soph.)
Outlook — The Comets graduated all-River Valley Conference talent Lindsey Banowetz, so it was about reloading in the offseason. Bellevue is set to feature a balanced scoring attack, with top returners Teresa Paulsen (7.2 ppg) and Mariah Hueneke (6.2 ppg) shouldering the heavy load. Julia Penniston is a strong ballhandler, and the Comets will rely on a quick, fly-at-the-ball defense to create turnovers and scoring opportunities. Kalesia and Ka’Lynn DeShaw will provide athleticism on both ends of the floor.
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Coach — Jim Kettmann (17th year, 293-104)
Last season — 24-2, lost in Class 1A state semifinal to Algona Bishop Garrigan
Key returning players — Delaney Banowetz (Sr., G), Emma Callaghan (Sr., F), Beatrice Kemp (Sr., G), Holly Beauchamp (Sr., G), Kaylee Koos (Jr., G), Holly Kremer (Sr., C), Elise Kilburg (Soph., G)
Outlook — It appears to be a year of transition for the Mohawks, coming off another stellar season that reached the Class 1A state semifinals for the second year in a row. Much of that is due to the success and leadership of posts Tori Michel and Miranda Peters, but both have now graduated. Two more starters in Halle Kilburg (graduated) and Ellie O’Brien (choice) are also gone, so Delaney Banowetz (7 ppg) represents Marquette’s lone starter back in the fold. How fast the new players pick up the speed of the game will be critical for the Mohawks.
CASCADE
Coach — Ernie Bolibaugh (1st year, interim)
Last season — 26-1, lost in Class 2A state semifinal to Osage
Key returning players — Ally Hoffman (Jr., G), Faith Bower (Sr., G), Sydney Weber (Sr., F), Megan Smith (Jr., G), Alyssa Lux (Soph., G), Taryn Hoffman (Soph., G)
Outlook — A terrific senior class that led the Cougars to the Class 2A state semifinals for the second straight season — many of which played a huge role in winning the state title in 2018 — have now graduated. Starters Nicole McDermott, Abby Welter, Jordan Simon and Skylar Dolphin left their mark on the program, and now it’s time for fresh faces to take over. Ally Hoffman (8.2 ppg, 6.3 rpg) is the lone returning starter as young, hungry players step up to the plate. That includes Alyssa Lux, a sharpshooting guard who already ranks 10th in all of Iowa with 18 points per contest. Ernie Bolibaugh, an assistant for 12 years under Mike Sconsa, takes the role of interim coach this season after Sconsa suffered a stroke on Nov. 8. He is recovering at home with his family and it is unknown if he will return to the bench this season. In 16 seasons at Cascade, Sconsa holds a 330-68 career record.
CLAYTON RIDGE
Coach — Scott Kelly (fourth year, 9-55)
Last season — 3-20, lost in regional quarterfinal to Cascade
Key returning players — Kayla Kelly (Sr., G), Savannah Meyer (Sr., F), Emilie Christianson (Sr., F), JayLyn Moore (Jr., G), Whitley Harber (Jr., G)
Outlook — While the last few seasons have been rough for the Eagles, there is reason for optimism with all five starters back in the fold for a young program. Players have gained experience and are hoping for better fortunes this winter, led by Emilie Christianson (6.4 ppg, 7.5 rpg) and Savannah Meyer (5.6 ppg, 9 rpg). If other players can fill in with key minutes off the bench, Clayton Ridge could turn a few heads in league play.
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Coach — Chad Thomason (10th year, 76-126)
Last season — 9-14, lost in regional semifinal to Cascade
Key returning players — Kennedy Arens (Sr., G), Lauren Osterhaus (Jr., G), Keeley Schmitt (Sr., F), Kamryn Klas (Jr., F), Isabel Kruse (Jr., F)
Outlook — The Trailblazers return their top two scorers from last season and aim to compete in the WaMaC behind front-runners Solon and Marion. Kennedy Arens received second team all-conference honors last season with 12.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, while Lauren Osterhaus added 10.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per contest. There is a struggle for experienced depth, as most of the players coming in off the bench to play key minutes will be sophomores. If those players adapt quickly, the Blazers will be a tough out.
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURGCoach — Steve Putz (first year)
Last season — 5-17, lost in regional first round to Central Elkader
Key returning players — Ella Aulwes (Jr., G), Annie Hoffman (Jr., F), Alex Schmitz (Sr., G), Mikayla Thein (Jr., G)
Outlook — With a young lineup, first-year coach Steve Putz plans to run an up-tempo offense that creates its own opportunities with quick plays on defense. While the Vikings will have a balanced attack with inside and outside scorers led by Ella Aulwes (7.6 ppg), a young team learning a new offense with a new coach could present problems. But if the Vikings can survive some early season bumps, they hope to be playing sound basketball come tournament time.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — James Doepke (fourth year, 42-26)
Last season — 17-6, lost in regional semifinal to DeWitt Central
Key returning players — Tenley Cavanagh (Jr., G), Addie Bowman (Sr., G), Jackie Miller (Jr., C), Carley Davis (Jr., F), CJ Yeager (Jr., G)
Outlook — The Cardinals had a strong year under the dynamic Nell Sybesma, who is now playing volleyball at Wartburg. Only one starter returns for Maquoketa in Tenley Cavanagh (7.4 ppg), as the team now turns its attention to developing younger players stepping into bigger roles. James Doepke believes his group is eager to prove doubters wrong, but the length of time it takes for the team to gel will go a long way in how successful the Cardinals are this winter.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Coach — Scot Moenck (15th year, 232-71)
Last season — 17-5, lost in regional semifinal to Denver
Key returning players — Taya Tucker (Sr., F), Ella Imler (Sr., G), Emerson Whittenbaugh (Sr., F), Carissa Sabers (Jr., G)
Outlook — The Wildcats return two elite players in Taya Tucker and Ella Imler, receiving a No. 2 ranking in the recent Class 2A poll. Maquoketa Valley was upset in the regional semifinals at home last season to state-bound Denver, so the Wildcats will be determined to right that wrong this season. The Wildcats will go as far as Tucker (15 ppg, 8.4 rpg) and Imler (15 ppg, 4.5 rpg) take them, but behind a strong supporting cast around them — including a standout volleyball player in Emerson Whittenbaugh — the Wildcats are primed to finally return to the state tournament.
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Matt Uthoff (first year)
Last season — 2-20, lost in regional quarterfinal to Maquoketa
Key returning players — Ella Koloc (Jr., G), Kayla Felton (Jr., G), Mia Peyton (Sr., G)
Outlook — After a few years at the bottom of the WaMaC Conference standings, the Hawks are hoping for a resurgence under new coach Matt Uthoff, who found success as West Delaware’s boys basketball coach but made the jump to the girls program in the offseason. With playmakers in Ella Koloc and Kayla Felton — who played key roles in the Hawks’ volleyball team reaching the state final — the turn seems to be on track, with an upset win over Western Dubuque already accomplished in this young season.