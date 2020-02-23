Despite coming out on top in an exciting, overtime thriller, Dubuque Hempstead is hoping the best is yet to come on its postseason run.
Corinne Meier scored 17 of her 19 points in the second half as the Mustangs rallied past Bettendorf, 52-47 in overtime, on Saturday night in an Iowa Class 5A regional semifinal in Bettendorf, Iowa.
Riley Kay scored 12 points and Kaylie Springer added nine as the Mustangs (14-9) advanced to Tuesday’s regional final at No. 2-ranked Iowa City High (21-1), within reach of the program’s first-ever trip to the state tournament.
It’s going to take one more huge win to accomplish that, however. The Little Hawks won at Hempstead, 80-38, in early December. But the Mustangs are hoping they’re a much different team now as they continue to get tougher in the postseason.
Kay scored six points in the first quarter as the Mustangs drew to a 10-10 tie with the Bulldogs (14-8). Hempstead fell into a 23-15 deficit at halftime, but cut it to 31-28 entering the fourth quarter behind a strong effort from Meier.
Hempstead had the advantage late before Bettendorf’s Ashley Fountain hit two free throws with 1 second left to tie the game at 39. The Mustangs failed to relent and played strong in the extra period to advance.
Cedar Falls 74, Dubuque Senior 49 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Emerson Green dropped 32 points as No. 5-ranked Cedar Falls (18-4) eliminated the Rams in a Class 5A regional semifinal. Lindsey Eimers closed her prep career with 17 points, and Ella Noel added 12 for Senior (9-13).
Waverly-Shell Rock 53, Dubuque Wahlert 43 — At Waverly, Iowa: The No. 6-ranked Go-Hawks (19-2) got all they could handle from the Golden Eagles (8-15) in a Class 4A regional semifinal. Allie Kutsch led Wahlert with 17 points and Morgan Herrig added 11, as the Eagles won the second half to make things tighter down the stretch.
Center Point-Urbana 69, Western Dubuque 30 — At Center Point, Iowa: The fifth-ranked Stormin’ Pointers (20-2) rolled past the Bobcats (7-16) in a Class 4A regional semifinal.
DeWitt Central 70, Maquoketa 37 — At DeWitt, Iowa: The 10th-ranked Sabers (18-3) pulled away in the Class 4A regional semifinal, as the No. 14-ranked Cardinals (17-6) went cold and made only two field goals in the second half.
ED’s Duster to state shooting competition — East Dubuque junior point guard Rylin Duster qualified for the Illinois state 3-point shootout competition at the Pecatonica sectional last week. Duster will compete at the state tournament on Thursday at Redbird Arena on the campus of Illinois State University, and if she qualifies for the final round Duster will shoot again on Friday.
PREP WRESTLING
Fennimore, Prairie du Chien claim sectional titles — Fennimore (Division 3) and Prairie du Chien (Division 2) won sectional team championships among a slew of area wrestlers to qualify for the WIAA state tournament in Madison next weekend.
Sectional champions receive a bye into Friday’s quarterfinals, while second and third-place finishers at sectionals compete in single-elimination prelims on Thursday.
In the Division 2 sectional in Evansville, champs included Belmont/Platteville’s Will Schaefer (182 pounds) and Michael Douglas (285), as well as Prairie du Chien’s Tyler Hannah (195) and Colten Wall (220). The Blackhawks also advanced Rhett Koenig (106), Luke Kramer (126), Matt Rogge (132), Traeton Saint (160) and Bradyn Saint (170). Belmont/Platteville also had Tristen Gilbertson (120) advance. Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern saw Brad Goffinet (170) and Troy Leibfried (285) qualify.
In Division 3, Fennimore crowned champs in Luke Blair (120), Alex Birchman (132), Mason Lull (145), Aaron Ragels (220) and Logan Klaas (285). Lancaster’s Remington Bontreger (113), Logan Schneider (152) and Dustin Wolf (195) earned sectional titles, as did Mineral Point’s Nolan Springer (160).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Nebraska Wesleyan 88, Loras 73 — At Lincoln, Neb.: The No. 6-ranked Prairie Wolves were too much for the Duhawks (17-8, 10-7 American Rivers Conference), who were led by Rowan McGowen’s 25 points to become the 43rd player in Duhawk history to reach 1,000 career points.
Loras qualified for the A-R-C tournament and will host Wartburg in a first-round game on Tuesday.
MidAmerica Nazarene 104, Clarke 102 (2OT) — At Olathe, Kan.: Darius Lasley scored a game-high 31 points, Keith Johnson added 25 points and Jordan Lake chipped in 20, but the Pride (20-8, 16-6 Heart) got nipped in double overtime.
UW-Platteville 80, UW-Stevens Point 79 — At Stevens Point, Wis.: Kyle Tuma scored 16 points and Quentin Shields added 13 as the No. 7-ranked Pioneers (22-3, 12-2) clinched the outright WIAC regular season title by escaping the Pointers.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Loras 79, Nebraska Wesleyan 58 — At Lincoln, Neb.: The NCAA Division III No. 10-ranked Duhawks (22-3, 13-3 A-R-C) tied the program record for wins in a season and locked up the No. 2 seed in the A-R-C tournament, led by a powerhouse performance from Marissa Schroeder. The Bellevue Marquette grad scored 33 points with 11 rebounds.
Clarke 67, MidAmerica Nazarene 55 — At Olathe, Kan.: The NAIA No. 19-ranked Pride (23-5, 17-5 Heart) used a 16-8 spurt in the second quarter to create enough distance for the road win, fronted by Makenna Haase’s 18 points and 10 rebounds with 13 points from Morgan Pitz.
Wartburg 88, Dubuque 47 — At Stoltz Center: NCAA Division III No. 8-ranked Wartburg cruised to victory, ending the Spartans’ season at 7-28 overall and 3-13 in the A-R-C. Tabria Thomas scored nine points to pace UD.
UW-Stevens Point 85, UW-Platteville 78 — At Platteville, Wis.: Maiah Domask scored 22 points with 12 rebounds, but the Pioneers (12-13, 4-10 WIAC) fell short of reaching the league tourney.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Louisiana State-Shreveport 4-10, Clarke 0-5 — At Shreveport, La.: The Pride (10-4) were swept by No. 12-ranked LSU-Shreveport.
Dubuque splits — At Louisville, Ky.: After dropping a 7-6 decision to Aurora, the Spartans (1-2) notched their first win with a 6-4 triumph over Ohio Northern.
MEN’S TENNIS
Duhawks sweep — At Green Bay: Former Wahlert star Riley Collins won at No. 2 singles in a 7-2 victory over St. Norbert, then bumped up to No. 1 and won again in an 8-1 triumph over Ripon for the Duhawks (3-2).
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Carthage 3, Loras 0 — At Loras: The Duhawks (7-4) were swept by high-powered Carthage.