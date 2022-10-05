EPWORTH, Iowa — There are much loftier goals in mind, no doubt, but capturing a conference title for the first time in 27 years is a nice feather in the cap.

Western Dubuque, the defending Class 4A state champion, officially clinched the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division crown — its first conference championship since 1995 — with a 25-14, 25-19, 23-25, 25-14 grinding victory over Dubuque Hempstead on Tuesday at Western Dubuque High School.

