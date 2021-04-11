They’re right back in the USHL playoff hunt.
Henry Thrun scored a pair of goals and assisted on a third, and Lukas Parik made 32 saves on Saturday night to lead the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 3-2 victory at Muskegon, stopping the red-hot Lumberjacks’ six-game winning streak.
On top of that, Team USA dropped a 5-2 decision to Green Bay. So, the Saints (20-22-3-1) trail Team USA (21-21-3-4) by just five standings points and by just .22 percentage points, should that be the determining factor for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
Dubuque has six games remaining and Team USA has five, and two Saints games against Youngstown will most likely not be rescheduled, which would make percentages the deciding factor.
After an uneventful first period, Muskegon needed just 21 seconds to open the scoring on Brad Marek’s 14th of the season. He converted a 2-on-1 with a backhander that deflected off a Saints defenseman and past Parik.
Thrun scored the equalizer 5:30 later while Dubuque enjoyed its second power play of the night. Kenny Connors, Connor Kurth and Tristan Lemyre moved the puck around the perimeter before Thrun’s shot from the left point eluded a P.J. Fletcher screen in front of goalie Nate Reid for his seventh goal of the season.
The Saints took their first lead of the three-game series 3:04 later when Fletcher scored on Dubuque’s third power play of the game. Thrun moved the puck to Lemyre in the left circle, and Fletcher redirected a Lemyre feed past Reid for his 12th of the season.
Thrun made it 3-1 with his second goal of the game at 13:16 of the period. Michael Feenstra corralled a bouncing puck in the Muskegon zone before a give-and-go between Ryan Alexander and Thrun ended with Thrun wiring a wrist shot past Reid from between the faceoff circles.
Muskegon responded with a power play goal of its own at the 19:03 mark. Nick Portz scored his 15th of the season after taking a cross-ice pass from Quinn Hutson and ripping a wrist shot past Parik from the left circle.
Dubuque went 2-for-4 on the power play and stopped five of Muskegon’s six power plays. The Lumberjacks outshot the Saints, 34-27, including 16-4 in the third period.