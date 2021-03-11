It won’t exactly be the NCAA Division III national indoor track & field meet, but it should come awfully darned close.
Wartburg College will host the DIII Elite Indoor Championships on Friday and Saturday at Hoover Fieldhouse. The Knights decided to host the event shortly after the NCAA announced it would not hold a championship meet because several schools opted out of the season over coronavirus concerns.
“The ultimate goal of this meet is to provide an opportunity for our top-end athletes to compete to their highest ability,” Wartburg director of track & field Marcus Newsom said in a statement last month in announcing the meet. “After losing four consecutive NCAA championships, these young men and women deserve a high-class meet experience. We believe that our facility provides an excellent venue for fast times and big marks. Also, our experience hosting both regional qualifiers and NCAA championship meets will help facilitate an exceptional weekend that will provide excitement and enthusiasm amidst a safe environment.”
The NCAA did not hold Division III championship meets in indoor or outdoor track in 2020, and the fall cross country championships also fell victim to the pandemic.
The top 16 individuals and top 12 relays, as verified by tfrrs.org, earned invitations to this weekend’s meet. That includes more than 70 entries from Loras College and the University of Dubuque in the 41-school field.
Spectators will not be permitted, and all participants must provide a negative COVID-19 test taken the week of the competition.
Here is a glance at the events involving local entrants, with No. 1 seeds and local qualifiers:
WOMEN
60 METERS — 1, Marion Edwards (Loras) 7.71; 2, Ya’Mia Alies-Primes (Dubuque) 7.82.
200 METERS — 1, Aspen Rolfes (Nebraska Wesleyan) 25.04; 3, Marion Edwards (Loras) 25.70; 4, Jackie Ganshirt (Wartburg/Wahlert) 26.11; 5, Ya’Mia Ailes-Primes (Dubuque) 26.21; 6, Kelly Kohlof (Loras) 26.44.
400 METERS — 1, Alyssa Pfadenhauer (Loras) 57.82; 8, Abigail Smith (Dubuque) 1:00.18.
3,000 METERS — 1, Anastasia Tucker (Hope) 9:46.33; 2, Kassie Rosenbum (Loras) 9:48.63; 10, Brianna Renner (Loras) 10:37.90.
5,000 METERS — 1, Fiona Smith (St. Benedict) 17:31.19; 10, Shaelyn Hostager (Wartburg/Hempstead) 18:26.65.
60 METER HURDLES — 1, Kelsie Sealock (Bethel) 8.83; 2, Elayna Bahl (Loras) 8.92; 3, Demetria Johnson (Dubuque) 8.97; 13, Merryl Green (Loras) 9.83.
4x400 RELAY — 1, Loras (Alyssa Pfadenhauer, Marion Edwards, Elayna Bahl, Stevie Lamb) 3:55.18; 4, Wartburg (Wahlert grad Jackie Ganshirt leads off) 3:58.57; 5, Dubuque (Abigail Smith, Olivia Costley, Ya’Mia Ailes-Primes, Olivia Miller) 4:06.06.
DISTANCE MEDLEY RELAY — 1, Hope 11:58.53; 2, Wartburg (Wahlert grad Jackie Ganshirt runs second) 12:08.26; 5, Loras (Kaylee Osterberger, Stevie Lambe, Ellie Osterberger, Kassie Rosenbum) 12:45.72.
HIGH JUMP — 1, Breya Christopher (Wartburg/River Ridge, Ill.) 1.69 meters; 4, Abigail Smith (Dubuque) 1.62; 6, Sara Hoskins (Loras) 1.59; 8, Meghan Prohaska (Dubuque) 1.54.
POLE VAULT — 1, Caroline Dochterman (Dubuque) 3.42 meters.
LONG JUMP — 1, Alexis Johnson (Wittenberg) 5.68 meters; 3, Demetria Johnson (Dubuque) 5.46; 4, Emma Seipel (Dubuque) 5.46.
TRIPLE JUMP — 1, Shaniah Johnson (Wartburg) 11.38 meters; 3, Breya Christopher (Wartburg/River Ridge, Ill.) 11.28; 8, Emma Seipel (Dubuque) 10.85; 9, Grace Alley (Loras) 10.84; 11, De’ja Austin-Cherry (Loras) 10.79.
SHOT PUT — 1, Kaitlyn Miller (Dubuque) 14.01 meters; 2, Caroline Ferguson (Dubuque) 13.89; 5, Kayla Weatherly (Loras) 13.26; 13, Mackenzie Goeller (Dubuque) 12.02; 15, Grace Dupuy (Dubuque) 11.97.
WEIGHT THROW — 1, Carly Fischer (Loras) 17.12 meters; 2, Caroline Ferguson (Dubuque) 16.62; 6, Kaitlyn Wilder (Dubuque) 16.20; 11, Mackenzie Goeller (Dubuque) 15.77.
INDOOR PENTATHLON — 1, Erin Pasch (DePauw) 3,411 points; 4, Olivia Miller (Dubuque) 2,733.
MEN
60 METERS — 1, Jacob Ridenhour (Webster) 6.81; 3, Josh Smith (Loras) 6.83; 12, Jeremiah Steed (Dubuque) 7.05.
200 METERS — 1, Derrick Smith (Wartburg) 21.76; 3, Josh Smith (Loras) 21.88; 8, Jeremiah Steed (Dubuque) 22.38.
400 METERS — 1, Dallas Wright (Wartburg) 48.42; 3, Mike Jasa (Loras) 48.95; 9, Ted Kruse (Loras) 50.65; 11, Kobe Howell (Dubuque) 51.09; 13, Nehemiah Griffin (Dubuque) 51.30.
800 METERS — 1, Mike Jasa (Loras) 1:52.45.
MILE RUN — 1, Christopher Collet (Wartburg) 4:12.26; 8, Mark Biechler (Dubuque) 4:18.71.
3,000 METERS — 1, Joe Freiburger (Wartburg/Western Dubuque) 8:21.93; 3, Luke Guttormson (Loras) 8:31.55; 9, Ryan Harvey (Loras) 8:39.14.
5,000 METERS — 1, Morgan Shirley-Fairbairn (Wartburg) 14:54.84; 2, Evan Jamrozy (Loras) 14:54.84; 8, Joey Schultz (Loras) 15:16.44; 11, Brian Maty (Loras) 15:19.80.
60 HURDLES — 1, Deyton Love (Wartburg) 8.06; 2, Ryan Rogers (Loras) 8.09; 10, Max Santiago (Dubuque) 8.64.
4x400 RELAY — 1, Wartburg 3:17.54; 2, Loras (Josh Smith, Shamari Scott, Carter Oberfoell, Mike Jasa) 3:17.74; 7, Dubuque (Nehemian Griffin, Jeremiah Steed, Nolan Lentz, Kobe Howell) 3:24.80.
DISTANCE MEDLEY RELAY — 1, Wartburg (Western Dubuque grad Joe Freiburger anchors) 10:06.05; 5, Loras (Wyatt Kelly, Shamari Scott, Carter Oberfoell, Ryan Harvey) 10:34.76.
HIGH JUMP — 1, Dazmond Lawrence (Adrian) 2.04 meters; 4, Matt Bandy (Loras) 1.95; 5, Jatavion Hawkins (Dubuque) 1.95; 11, Alex Martens (Loras) 1.92; 14, Kyellis Atwater (Dubuque) 1.86.
POLE VAULT — 1, Ryan Rogers (Loras) 4.92 meters.
LONG JUMP — 1, Ryan Rogers (Loras) 7.09 meters; 7, Jaidyn Williams (Dubuque) 6.78; 10, Derik Bunten (Loras) 6.73; 12, Rei’Shaun Spires (Dubuque) 6.49.
TRIPLE JUMP — 1, Mason Wright (Augustana) 13.95 meters; 5, Derik Bunten (Loras) 13.60; 7, Rei’Shaun Spires (Dubuque) 13.46; 8, Jaidyn Williams (Dubuque) 13.16; 10, Jakhari Anderson (Dubuque) 12.91.
SHOT PUT — 1, Joe Martin (Hamline) 17.26 meters; 3, Clayton Hahn (Dubuque) 16.17; 5, Zachary Naatz (Dubuque) 15.82; 7, Cade Collier (Dubuque) 15.16.
WEIGHT THROW — 1, Bryce Reynolds (Calvin) 18.91 meters; 7, Clayton Hahn (Dubuque) 16.85; 8, Neal Eckhoff (Loras) 16.52; 10, Zachary Naatz (Dubuque) 16.15.