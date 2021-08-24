One of the top boys cross country programs in Iowa will pass the baton between head coaches and expect to continue its run among the Class 4A elites.
Chris Burke, an assistant for the past three seasons, will take over at Dubuque Hempstead after Mark Ressler took the program to unprecedented heights during his 14-year run. In the past four years, the Mustangs finished second twice, third and fifth.
“Coach Ressler has left behind a legacy and an impact that will not be forgotten,” Burke said. “In his 14 years with the program he developed one of the strongest performing teams in the state of Iowa and has cemented himself into Hempstead history. More importantly, in his time with the program, Coach Ressler created a team culture that fostered the best in every runner. His pedagogy and practice focused on supporting his athletes to become better people, better teammates, knowing that through healthy habits and mindsets they will become stronger, more successful runners.”
A capsule look at the boys city cross country season:
HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Chris Burke (1st season as head coach after three years as assistant)
Last season — The Mustangs went 68-9, won the Mississippi Valley Conference and finished 5th at the state meet with 137 points.
Returning state placewinners — Derek Leicht (sr., 22nd, 16:35.8), Brady Blean (sr., 52nd, 17:02.5), Marcus Leitzen (sr., 31st in 16:24.3 at 2019 state meet).
Other returning letterwinners — Johnathan O’Brien (sr.), John Maloney (soph.).
Promising newcomers — Caleb Kass (jr.), Devin Spahn (jr.), Justin Mootz (sr.).
Season outlook — Hempstead landed the No. 5 spot in Class 4A in the Iowa Association of Track Coaches’ preseason poll based on several returning runners with multiple years of state experience. The Mustangs swept the varsity, frosh/soph and JV titles at the MVC divisional meet last fall. Individually, Leicht ranks No. 10 and Blean ranks No. 28. Leicht is a three-year state participant and claimed fourth in the 800 at the state track meet this spring.
SENIOR
Coach — Dain Leytem (2nd season)
Last season — The Rams placed fourth at the MVC divisional meet and fourth at the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying meet while qualifying then-senior Connor Kilgore for state, where he took 8th.
Returning letterwinners — Jack Tonn (sr.), Robert Howes (jr.), Owen Nauman (soph.).
Promising newcomers — Sam Weber (soph.), Jacob Haug (fr.), Danny Rothert (fr.), Jacob Rowe (fr.), Cole Oftedahl (sr).
Season outlook — Leytem will open the season with a young, but dedicated 25-runner squad determined to make Senior a competitive program in the always tough Mississippi Valley Conference and improve upon last year’s results. As a team, the Rams are prioritizing relationships with each other and creating a culture of trust that is inclusive, hard-working and competitive.
WAHLERT
Coach — Chuck Tigges (9th season)
Last season — The Golden Eagles finished fifth in the Mississippi Valley Conference and third in their Iowa Class 3A state qualifying meet, before finishing 11th at the state meet in Fort Dodge.
Returning state qualifiers — Carter Hancock (sr., 24th, 17:12.2).
Other returning letterwinners — Gabe Auer, Joe Chapman.
Promising newcomers — Nolan Martineau (sr.), Wilson Oberfoell (sr.), Joplin Hallstoos (soph.), Walter Freund (fr.), Kyle Powers (fr.), Sully Newlin (soph.), Eden Schrack (soph.), Murphy Newlin (sr.).
Season outlook — The Golden Eagles are a very young and inexperienced team, so the season will be about the journey and trying to continually improve. Tigges said the squad won’t be concerned with placement in the conference or district meets, but getting better day by day. Wahlert opened the season ranked No. 11 in the preseason coaches poll, while Hancock holds down the No. 22 spot in the Class 3A individual rankings.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Mark Digmann (16th season as head coach, 24th overall)
Last season — The Bobcats finished seventh at the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying meet and qualified then-senior Cade Messer and Eli Naumann for state.
Returning state qualifier — Naumann (sr., 76th overall, 17:14.8).
Other returning letterwinners — Caden Coyle (sr.), Brady Horsfall (sr.), Derek Fangman (jr.), Isaiah Hammerand (jr.), Levi Meyer (jr.), Drew Meyer (jr.).
Season outlook — A year after replacing 13 of its top 15 runners, Western Dubuque has a wealth of experience back this season. Naumann leads the way after being ranked 25th in the state in Class 3A. The Bobcats expect to improve on their seventh-place showing at the MVC and hope to make a run at a state berth after moving down one enrollment class this fall.