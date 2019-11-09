INDIANA STATE (3-6, 1-4) at No. 5 NORTHERN IOWA (6-3, 4-1)
Kickoff — 4 p.m.
TV — Panthers Sports Network
Last year — Northern Iowa won, 33-0
Series record — Northern Iowa leads, 27-5
Outlook — Northern Iowa has won three straight, including a big road victory over No. 7 Illinois State. The Panthers allowed just 210 yards and recorded four takeaways against the Redbirds. ... UNI is 4-0 at the UNI-Dome this season. ... The Panthers defense ranks 11th in FCS in total defense, 17th in scoring defense and 11th in sacks.
WILLIAM PENN (3-5-1, 1-2 Heart North) AT CLARKE (2-7, 2-1 Heart North)
Kickoff — 1 p.m. at Dalzell Field
Radio — https://team1sports.com/clarke/
Last week — The Pride lost to Culver-Stockton, 47-7, at Dalzell Field; The Statesmen lost to Peru State, 30-13, in Peru, Neb.
Outlook — There aren’t any seniors to celebrate in Clarke’s would-be senior night home finale, but that doesn’t mean the Pride won’t be fired up for this game. Clarke has won two of its last three games, and one of those teams the Pride beat (Peru State) notched its first win of the season against the very William Penn team entering Dalzell Field. Should Clarke pull off the win, it would guarantee the Pride finish in the upper half of the Heart of America North Division, not too bad for the program’s inaugural season.
SIMPSON (4-4, 3-3 A-R-C) AT LORAS (4-4, 3-3 A-R-C)
Kickoff — 1 p.m. at the Rock Bowl
Radio — None
Last week — The Duhawks defeated Nebraska Wesleyan, 21-14, in Lincoln, Neb.; The Storm lost to Central, 51-34, in Indianola, Iowa
Last year — Loras lost to Simpson, 38-33, in Indianola
Outlook — While there’s no hope of a postseason for the Duhawks, there’s still plenty to play for today when they welcome the Storm. For one, this is one of the American Rivers Conference foes that defeated Loras by a touchdown or less in 2018, putting a damper on a promising start to that campaign for the Duhawks. Loras is also looking to reach the .500 mark for the first time since 2010, and beating Simpson guarantees that. The Duhawks have won three of four entering the contest while the Storm have dropped their last three.
BUENA VISTA (3-6, 1-6 A-R-C) AT DUBUQUE (6-3, 4-2 A-R-C)
Kickoff — 1 p.m. at Chalmers Field
Radio — WVRE-FM 101.1
Last week — The Spartans were on a bye; The Beavers defeated Luther, 60-40, in Storm Lake, Iowa
Last year — Dubuque defeated Buena Vista, 38-7, in Storm Lake
Outlook — With No. 7 Wartburg still unbeaten in the American Rivers Conference, there’s virtually no shot of the Spartans pulling off a conference title this season. Barring a wild meltdown from the Knights, UD is going to be jockeying with other foes near the top of the standings. Hopefully that doesn’t put too much of a damper on some great strides the Spartans made entering their bye. After starting off conference play 0-2, Dubuque has won four straight contests entering today’s game. Buena Vista earned its first A-R-C win last week, but the Spartans should definitely be favored in this one at home.
UW-STEVENS POINT (3-5, 2-3) AT UW-PLATTEVILLE (6-2, 3-2)
Kickoff — 2 p.m. at Pioneer Stadium
Radio — WPVL-FM 107.1
Last week — The Pioneers lost in the final seconds to UW-Oshkosh, 24-20; The Pointers were strong at home in a 40-12 victory over UW-Eau Claire
Last year — Platteville won, 20-6
Outlook — The D3football.com Top 25 rankings were not kind to the Pioneers this week, dropping the program from No. 13 to all the way out of the poll following a 24-20 loss to Oshkosh last week. The Titans scored with 18 seconds remaining to hand the Pioneers a serious setback in their hopes for a third-ever postseason berth. Platteville must look ahead now and try to win its final two games to have any chance, and that starts today in what could be its final home game of the season. Quarterback Colin Schuetz is having a standout season for the Pioneers, completing 60.8% of his passes (172-for-283) for 2,246 yards and 22 touchdown passes to just three interceptions. He’s also added three scores on the ground. The Pointers average only 18 points per game and do most of their damage through the air, as the rushing attack only gains 80 yards per contest.