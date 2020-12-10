It was the perfect storm for Western Dubuque.
The Bobcats came into Moody Gymnasium on Thursday night firing on all cylinders for a 65-45 wire-to-wire dismantling of Iowa Class 4A No. 8-ranked Dubuque Hempstead.
“I thought all our guys did a great job hustling and doing what we work on in practice tonight,” Western Dubuque coach Wayne Cusick said. “They approached the game the way we wanted them to and followed our game plan.”
The Bobcats used a series of mini-runs to dominate the entire first half. After shooting out of the gate for the first seven points of the game, Western Dubuque played an up-tempo, fast-paced offense that puzzled the Mustangs early on.
The Bobcats closed out the first quarter in style when Garret Baumhover picked off a pass with just seconds left and Nick Bryant finished with a layup at the buzzer to give the Bobcats a 16-7 lead.
It was much of the same in the second quarter as the Bobcats kept pouring it on offensively, using another 7-0 run at the start. Dylan Johnson’s jumper at the top of the key and Nick Bryant’s putback extended Western Dubuque’s lead to 23-7.
After a Jamari Smith layup looked to ignite the Mustangs, the Bobcats used yet another 7-0 run to extend their lead even further and eventually take a commanding 39-16 halftime advantage.
Hempstead just couldn’t find any rhythm on either side of the court in the first half. The Mustangs were plagued by untimely turnovers and had trouble keeping up with the Bobcats’ high-octane offensive tirade.
Every break seemed to go the way of the Bobcats and it spelled doom for the Mustangs from the get-go.
It didn’t help that Hempstead played the game without senior forward and Northern Iowa recruit Michael Duax, who was injured toward the end of Monday’s victory over Davenport Asumption.
Balanced scoring benefited Western Dubuque in the first half as it had six players contribute in significant ways throughout the first 24 minutes of play. The Bobcats also utilized the 3-point arc to their advantage, knocking down seven 3s by halftime.
“We knew it was going to be a big game in a tough environment; we knew we had to come out firing and bring the energy,” said Western Dubuque guard Garrett Baumhover, who chipped in 14 points.
The Bobcats kept that same energy to start the second half, scoring the first six points of the third quarter, capped off by a Baumhover bucket, extending their commanding lead to 45-16.
It was at this point, that the Mustangs seemed poise to make a run of their own.
In a thrilling stretch of play, Hempstead used four straight dunks, two apiece by Kellen Strohmeyer and Jamari Smith to cut the deficit to 45-25. After another Strohmeyer layup and a Cameron Davis 3-pointer, the home team suddenly had life, trailing only by 16 toward the end of the third.
“It got a little haywire and they made a nice run, but once we got settled back down, we were fine,” Cusick said. “With Michael (Duax) not playing, that’s a huge loss for them.”
It was as close as Hempstead could get, however, as the Bobcats used another barrage of 3s by Baumhover, Bryant and Carson Shute in the fourth quarter to retake control of the game and close the door on a 20-point victory.
Johnson, who was a force on both ends of the court for Western Dubuque and finished with a team-high 18 points, felt his team had the right mindset coming in.
“We just had the energy tonight,” he said. “We came in here and wanted to move the ball all over and get everyone involved.” “That helped us a lot tonight.”
Hempstead was led in scoring by Strohmeyer who had 14 points, while Smith added 11.
Johnson was quite direct after the game for what a win like this could do for his team’s confidence going forward.
“Just go up,” he said.