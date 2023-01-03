The Iowa Class 3A No. 12-ranked Dubuque Wahlert Golden Eagles took advantage of their size in the post Tuesday night, with sophomore Claire Lueken and senior Emma Donovan combining for 32 points in a 55-43 win over Dubuque Senior at Nora Gymnasium.

Lueken led all scorers with 18 points, while Donovan added 14.

