The Iowa Class 3A No. 12-ranked Dubuque Wahlert Golden Eagles took advantage of their size in the post Tuesday night, with sophomore Claire Lueken and senior Emma Donovan combining for 32 points in a 55-43 win over Dubuque Senior at Nora Gymnasium.
Lueken led all scorers with 18 points, while Donovan added 14.
“We really wanted to try to get the ball to our bigs so we could use our height advantage,” Lueken said. “It was important for us to get a lead and take control early on, and I think we were able to do that tonight, unlike our last game.”
The Golden Eagles (7-3) led, 8-5, at the end of the first quarter before using a 6-0 run to start the second with two baskets from Lueken and another from Donovan. They led by as many as 13 after an offensive putback by Donovan, but the Rams (4-6) ended the quarter on an 8-2 run over the final minute to trail by just seven heading into the second half.
“I thought we did a nice job of using our fast breaks to get us some easy baskets and we just attacked the bucket well tonight,” Wahlert coach Kris Spiegler said. “We haven’t had a game since before the break, so it was good to see the girls come out and do all the little things well.”
The Golden Eagles continued to push the gas pedal down in the third, outscoring the Rams, 18-8, while holding them to just three field goals to go up, 45-28.
“We knew we had to limit their second-chance opportunities, and our girls did a really nice job of boxing out and keeping them off the boards,” Spiegler said. “Our man defense was pretty effective and the girls didn’t panic when they would make a run.”
The Rams, who were led by senior Josie Potts with 17 points, were unable to get anything big going offensively in the second half.
“We lost Potts there a couple times and she took advantage of that,” Spiegler said. “We had to keep her contained, especially on the perimeter.”
Samantha McDonald added nine points for the Rams, while Olivia Donovan added eight for the Golden Eagles.
“Anytime you play another city team, it’s a big rivalry game,” Lueken said. “We have some big goals for the rest of our season and the city championship is just one of them. We knew we had to come out tonight and take this one.”
