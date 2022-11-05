Loras is lethal from the corner.
It might not come from the first touch, but odds are a goal is coming.
Savannah Johnson and Abby Eriksen scored two goals apiece in the first half, Payton McDonnell assisted on three goals and scored another, and the NCAA Division III No. 15-ranked Duhawks throttled Simpson, 6-1, in the American Rivers Conference tournament championship match on Saturday at the Rock Bowl.
Of Loras’ five first-half corner kicks, three resulted in goals.
McDonnell takes every one of them and leads the conference with 19 assists. She took over the national lead on Saturday after tallying a nation-best 24 assists last year.
“A huge part of it is those perfect balls played in by Payton McDonnell,” Johnson said. “Every single time we know where it’s going and that’s why she’s the assist leader of everything. She’s got all of these records and it’s because she works day in and day out to put those (corner kicks) on a dime every time.”
Loras claimed the 14th league tournament title in program history — the conference’s other eight teams have combined for 11 tournament championships — and earned an automatic berth into the NCAA D-III tournament. The Duhawks (16-0-3) will learn their draw on Monday, but the expectation is they will be playing at the Rock Bowl, either Friday or Saturday.
Simpson (11-6-1) was trying for its second conference tournament title and first since 1999.
McDonnell sent a corner from the left of the net and Johnson headed it down to her feet amid a group of defenders and attackers. As the Simpson defense closed in, Johnson chipped her eighth goal of the season over the Storm goalkeeper for a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute.
“It’s just an understanding between the players that serve it and make the run. It’s been that way for a while and we’re very lucky to have that weapon,” Loras coach Matt Pucci said of the Duhawks’ penchant for scoring on set pieces. “Other days we’ll have 12 corners and zero goals, so you have to take it for what it is. But when we’re on, it’s tough to defend. Payton serves in a great ball, we get great runs in the box and it’s hard for keepers to make saves when it’s point blank like that.”
Eriksen nearly doubled the lead moments later on a cross from Bella Talbot, but her header glanced off the post and Simpson defused the threat.
“Definitely aggravating, because Simpson is a very good team,” Eriksen said. “Seeing it hit the post was frustrating, but honestly it gave me more fuel to get the next goal.”
She got it a couple minutes later.
Talbot’s shot ricocheted off the goalkeeper and Eriksen swooped in to put the rebound home for a 2-0 advantage just 17:06 in. It was the 13th goal of the season for Eriksen.
“That felt good,” Eriksen said. “I was so mad that I missed a couple opportunities, and as a team we missed a couple opportunities, so that made me work even harder.”
McDonnell found Johnson for an easy header on a corner kick less than two minutes later, and Eriksen headed home a corner from McDonnell in the 32nd minute as Loras surged to a four-goal lead.
Erin Rieckens, a former Dubuque Hempstead standout, headed in a cross from Caitlin Farrell for a 5-0 lead with 5 minutes left in the first half.
McDonnell pocketed a penalty kick with 22:42 left.
Loras saw its long shutout streak come to an end with 9:17 left when Simpson’s Lizzie Arnburg knocked home a corner kick from Cassie Nash. The goal game just moments after Duhawks goalkeeper Kyndal Kells made a diving save a penalty kick from Nash.
It was the first goal conceded by the Duhawks to a conference opponent this season, and the first goal allowed by Loras since a 4-2 victory over Viterbo on Sept. 30 — a stretch of 809 minutes and 29 seconds.
“It was a great save, credit to her,” Pucci said of Kells’ save. “I think it’s a good learning moment for us because at 6-0 it’s not going to hurt us, right? It hurts our pride maybe, because we wanted to shut everybody out. But at the end of the day, in the NCAA tournament it’s not going to be 6-0, it’s going to be 1-0 with 2 minutes left. If we come up with a moment like that, we have to finish it out and finish through it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.