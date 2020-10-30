IOWA CITY ---- The game lived up to the billing.
And the battle of two of the state’s top big-school quarterbacks came down to the final minutes.
Dubuque Hempstead’s Aidan Dunne is pretty good. Iowa City West’s Marcus Morgan was just a little too much on a night when special teams miscues hamstrung the Mustangs.
Morgan threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more, and short fields helped the Class 4A No. 7-ranked Trojans end No. 6 Hempstead’s best season in years with a 38-24 victory in the third round of the playoffs at Trojan Field.
Iowa City West (6-0) advanced to play at No. 4 Pleasant Valley (8-0) --- a 10-6 winner over Bettendorf --- in next week’s state quarterfinals.
Hempstead, which won a share of the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division championship and earned its first playoff victory in a decade.
Morgan completed 21 of 32 passes for 259 yards with two interceptions. He also ran 10 times for 46 yards and two more scores, including a 39-yard scamper late in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Dunne, Hempstead’s third-year starter, was 18 of 28 for 212 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for a game-high 69 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
The game got off to a disastrous start for the Mustangs as Zach Sabers fumbled the opening kickoff and West recovered at the Hempstead 29.
But the Mustangs’ defense stiffened, limiting the Trojans to Owen Smith’s 28-yard field goal.
Hempstead answered back with a 42-yard field goal from Ben Jaeger, then forced a West punt thanks to Jalen Smith’s third-down sack, his team-leading fifth of the year.
Dunne capped a seven-play, 77-yard drive with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Noah Pettinger, who brought in the pass with a leaping grab at the back of the end zone after a 37-yard catch-and-run earlier on the drive.
Both offenses matched each other from that point.
West quarterback Marcus Morgan drove the Trojans downfield, pulling even on his 4-yard touchdown run.
The Mustangs needed only four plays to temporarily take back the lead, with Dunne taking an option keeper up the middle virtually untouched for a 42-yard score --- his 15th rushing touchdown of the season.
Trey King’s 3-yard touchdown run with 6:14 left in the first half brought West even again at 17-all.
Hempstead had two more chances to take the lead in the half, but Jaeger’s 40-yard field goal was blocked and the Mustangs’ last-minute drive ended on a Hail Mary attempt as Dunne was intercepted in the end zone.
West opened the second half with a 60-yard kickoff return, but Ostrander intercepted Morgan in the end zone to avert the threat. Hempstead punted it right back, and Morgan hit Grahm Goering for a 19-yard go-ahead touchdown with 5:24 left in the third quarter.
No one covered the ensuing kickoff for Hempstead and West recovered the kick at the Mustangs’ 19, but Ostrander bailed out Hempstead with his second end-zone interception.
The teams traded punts before Dunne led the Mustangs on a seven-play drive, capped with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Max Moldt that drew the teams even again, 24-all, with 10:05 left.
Morgan led the Trojans on a seven-play, 78-yard drive to take a 31-24 lead on a 6-yard pass to Goering.