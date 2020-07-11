The Dyersville Beckman baseball team faced a tough challenge against the third-ranked team a class above.
Davenport Assumption jumped ahead early and held the Trailblazers to just two hits as the Iowa Class 3A No. 3 Knights defeated Beckman, 8-1, in a single game on Friday in Davenport, Iowa.
Assumption scored three runs in the first, two in the fourth and three more in the fifth. The Blazers (8-12) managed their only run in the second inning, scored by Nate Offerman. They also held the Knights to just two hits, but still dropped their regular season finale.
Beckman will host the winner of Cascade and Monticello next Saturday in the Iowa Class 2A District 7 semifinals.
PREP SOFTBALL
Cascade 4, North Cedar 2 — At Cascade, Iowa: The Cougars improved to 4-8 with the victory with one game left in the regular season.
Edgewood-Colesburg 3-16, Midland Wyoming 0-6 — At Wyoming, Iowa: The Vikings shut out the Eagles in the opener, then earned a mercy-rule win in Game 2 to complete the doubleheader sweep.