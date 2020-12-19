DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Mason White understood his role last season.
Dyersville Beckman’s senior guard definitely understands his role this year, too.
White scored a game-high 19 points, scoring seven points in the first quarter and another seven in the fourth to close it out, as the Iowa Class 2A No. 8-ranked Trailblazers thoroughly routed rival Cascade, 55-19, on Saturday at Beckman High School, matching the best start in program history for the second straight season at 7-0.
“Last year I played my role, and we had Michael (Keegan),” White said. “This year, I sort of have the reins of the offense and make sure I can get everyone in the right spots, score when I need to and do everything needed to win.”
White came off the bench as a junior, but he’s the engine that makes the undefeated Blazers go on both sides of the ball this season. White averages 21.4 points per game and led Beckman to its third straight win in the series against the Cougars (2-5).
“Mason’s a great kid. He came off the bench last season and I think he let the game come to him too much,” Beckman coach Michael Molony said. “He maybe didn’t press on the gas as much as he could because we had a really good senior class. I knew he could do it and he showed the flashes. He put the extra work in during the offseason.
“I think he’s pretty underrated. He can put it on the deck, shoot the 3 or get all the way to the hole. I’m just really proud of everything he’s putting into the program and the leadership he’s bringing on the offensive end and the defensive end. He’s been great for our younger kids and he’s accepted this role.”
White hit a 3 to open a game in which the Trailblazers never trailed. Logan Burchard drove for a bucket and then White snatched a steal and took it in for a layup to make it 9-0, then he did it again as the first quarter came to a close.
“It starts on the defensive end,” White said. “Getting to 7-0 is obviously a big accomplishment, and we move the ball really well and have so many scorers. You can’t focus on one of us. We really get after it on the defensive end. We’re playing well right now on both ends.”
Logan Goedken drilled three treys for all nine of his points in the second quarter as the Blazers used a 17-4 run to break the game open. Burchard chipped in another triple as Beckman built a 28-9 lead at halftime.
“I’m really happy after coming off a super emotional win against West Delaware (on Friday night),” Molony said. “This was the spot for a letdown game. Cascade had a couple days to get ready for us, so I was really proud that we brought that effort on the defensive end. That’s been our key all year.”
White added another trey in the third as the lead continued to extend. Beckman led, 37-15, heading to the fourth and closed with an impressive 18-4 run in the final frame sparked by White.
“I feel like the culture is different,” White said. “This is our rivalry game and any time we play these guys, you’ve got to get out and get it when you can, no matter what the circumstances are.”
Cole McDermott and Eli Green scored eight points apiece to lead Cascade, which has lost five straight. The offensive output is especially troubling, with a six-point third quarter being the highlight against Beckman.
“We have to figure out who we are going into winter break,” Cascade coach Nate McMullen said. “Offensively, that’s the biggest thing. The promise is there with McDermott inside, but we need timely passes. The kids need to understand not to cut when he’s posted up and ready to go. It’s still Cascade, it’s still motion, and it’s competing every day at practice. That’s where it starts.”