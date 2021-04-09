Dubuque Hempstead’s boys and girls tennis teams secured impressive victories on Thursday.
The Mustangs’ boys traveled to Iowa City High and cruised to a 9-0 victory, when the girls earned a 5-1 triumph over the Little Hawks at Roos Courts in Dubuque.
Kareem Kassas led the way at No. 1 for the Hempstead boys in the sweep, also getting singles wins from Jake Althaus (2), Colin Nelson (3), Grant Nelson (4), Andrew Johnson (5) and Kunal Chugh (6).
The girls also wrapped up the win in singles before rain struck and wiped out doubles play. Megan Sleep (2), Sydney Thoms (3), Peyton Weber (4), Riley Weber (5) and Madison Lewis (6) picked up wins for Hempstead.
BOYS PREP TENNIS
Dubuque Wahlert 5, Cedar Rapids Washington 4 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Charlie Fair and Ricky Walker’s convincing 6-1, 6-2 triumph at No. 1 doubles helped decide the final decision as the Golden Eagles battled to victory.
GIRLS PREP TENNIS
Cedar Rapids Washington 9, Dubuque Wahlert 0 — At Wahlert: The Golden Eagles were blanked at home by a tough Warriors squad.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
East Dubuque 2, Galena 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Just two nights after suffering a sweep on their home floor by Galena, the Warriors returned the favor in a 26-24, 25-16 win. Ali Barklow had 11 kills and Kate Sullivan 20 assists for ED.
Stockton 2, River Ridge 0 — At Stockton, Ill.: Kenze Haas delivered 14 kills, eight assists, four digs and two ace serves as the Blackhawks rolled to a 25-16, 25-21 sweep.
West Carroll 2, Scales Mound 0 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Taylor Korte had six assists and two kills, but the Hornets were swept, 25-11, 25-7.
Lena-Winslow 2, Warren 0 — At Warren, Ill.: Claire Riedl hit for three kills, but Warren lost to the Panthers, 25-16, 25-14.
BOYS PREP SOCCER
Dubuque Wahlert 7, Bellevue Marquette 2 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Nathan Donovan was a freight train of offense, scoring six goals and adding an assist as the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association Class 2A No. 9-ranked Golden Eagles poured it on in strong fashion in a win over the Mohawks. Jackson Haugen scored a goal with three assists for Wahlert.
Dubuque Senior 5, Decorah 1 — At Decorah, Iowa: The Class 3A No. 15-ranked Rams got their offense in gear and pulled away for a strong win over the Vikings on the road, improving to 3-0 on the season.
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
Clinton 2, Dubuque Hempstead 1 (OT) — At Clinton, Iowa: The Mustangs lost a heartbreaker on the road to the River Queens.
DeWitt Central 2, Bellevue Marquette 1 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Mohawks lost a tight contest to the Sabers.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Cascade 184, Camanche 197 — At Cascade, Iowa: Gavin Manternach earned medalist honors with a 42 to power the Cougars past the Indians. Ray Martin added a 47 for Cascade.
Harwick takes medalist — At Independence, Iowa: As part of the JV lineup, Luke Harwick earned medalist honors for Dyersville Beckman, as the Trailblazers’ varsity finished second and the JV took third to first-place Independence.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Loras, UD land players on all-A-R-C — Two players apiece from Loras and Dubuque were named to the all-American Rivers Conference volleyball team.
Duhawks senior Jackie Alberto and sophomore Jade Casper, along with Spartans juniors Darby Hawtrey and Julie May made the first team. Also making the squad was Wartburg senior and Dyersville Beckman grad Kylie Bildstein.
Honorable mention went to Loras’ Krystal Tranel, a Dubuque Wahlert alum, and Dubuque’s Emma Powell. Coe’s Morgan Kluesner (Hempstead) and Grace Lueken (Wahlert) also received honorable mention.