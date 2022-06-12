Mississippi's Calvin Harris takes a lead off second during the ninth inning of the team's NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Southern Mississippi, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Hattiesburg, Miss. Mississippi won, 10-0. The Rebels also won, 5-0, on Sunday to qualify for the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.
Calvin Harris and the Ole Miss Rebels are headed to the College World Series.
Harris, a sophomore right fielder from Western Dubuque High School, went 1-for-3 with a walk and scored the winning run Sunday afternoon as the Rebels defeated Southern Mississippi, 5-0, in the Hattiesburg, Miss., Super Regional.
The last team to receive an invitation to the NCAA Tournament field, Ole Miss earned the sixth College World Series berth in program history and ended a 50-year drought. The eight-team World Series begins Thursday and runs through June 27 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.
Harris started the game-deciding rally in the bottom of the fifth inning with a base hit through the right side of the infield on the seventh pitch of his leadoff at-bat. He raced to third when Justin Bench doubled to left and scored when Jacob Gonzalez reached on an infield single.
Bench later scored on a passed ball, and Kevin Graham singled to right field to drive in Gonzalez for a 3-0 cushion.
In the sixth, Hayden Dunhurst led off with an infield single, took second on a Peyton Chatagnier ground out and moved up on a wild pitch. After Harris walked and Ben Van Cleve struck out for the second out, Bench delivered a solid base hit to left-centerfield to stretch Ole Miss’ lead to 4-0.
After reliever Landon Harper struck out Chatagnier and Harris to open the eighth inning, T.J. McCants blasted a solo home run to right field to give the Rebels a 5-0 cushion. The pinch-hit homer came on McCants’ first at bat of the Super Regional.
Ole Miss (37-22) didn’t allow a run in sweeping No. 11 overall seed Southern Mississippi (47-19) in the best-of-three series. Hunter Elliott struck out 10 in 7 1/3 innings of work on Sunday, and Josh Mallitz recorded the final five outs to earn the save.
