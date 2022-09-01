After 23 years and numerous program firsts under the retired Mike Emendorfer, the UW-Platteville football program is turning the page and looking ahead with a new future.
The Pioneers couldn’t ask for a more comfortable transition.
Ryan Munz takes over the program, but he’s far from a stranger after spending the previous 15 seasons as the Pioneers’ offensive coordinator. He’s been with UW-P for 20 years as a student-athlete and coach.
“Things are going really well, and it’s a pride thing when you take over and want to try to keep it going where we left off,” Munz said. “Being a player here, it means a lot to me to get this going and to where we’ve wanted it for a long time here.”
While it was a relatively down year for the Pioneers last season at 4-6, four of those six losses came by single digits. Munz will have 20 returning starters, with nine on offense and 10 on defense, and seven of them earned all-WIAC honors last fall.
The big question on the offensive end will be replacing the production of three-year starter and all-WIAC quarterback Colin Schuetz. That job was won by Michael Priami, a sophomore from St. Charles, Ill.
“Mike’s our guy,” Munz said. “He was a backup and played in a limited role last year, and we’re expecting big things on offense. He’s been set up around him with guys that have had success and can help him. We expect him to pick up where Colin left off, to be honest with you. He’s been waiting for this opportunity since we recruited him and he’s ready to go out and play some football.”
An area the Pioneers are hoping to improve to help Priami along will be in their rushing attack, which struggled to only 600 total yards last season. The plan is to attack by committee, with a group of talented backs that includes former Lancaster High School standout Evan Gates, who scored four touchdowns last fall.
“Coach (new offensive coordinator Brent) Allen came in and with his background and taking care of offensive linemen, we have the chance for a really good balance,” Munz said. “I challenged my offensive staff, because there’s a stat we found that if we rush for 100 yards in a game, we have an 85-90% winning percentage. My staff said, ‘We’ll be able to do that,’ so I said, ‘Sounds good. Let’s do it.’”
The Munz era kicks off tonight at 6 p.m. when the Pioneers face NCAA Division II program Michigan Tech in Houghton, Mich. The Pioneers will open at home on Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. when Bethel College visits Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Stadium — where the Pioneers will be celebrating 50 years in the “Ralph,” which opened on Sept. 9, 1972.
With numerous starters back on both sides of the ball, the Pioneers are aiming to get back near the top of the conference standings — where they’d resided for so long over the past decade under Emendorfer. However, the WIAC preview voted on by league head coaches and sports information directors has the Pioneers pegged for fifth place out of eight teams.
“You look at it but you don’t look at it,” Munz said. “I hate saying it, but they just go off of last year. I haven’t addressed it with the team and I’m not gonna. It’s not like we thrive as the underdog, but I like it in that they don’t think you’re going to do too much and you can get up and get on some people. It did make me a little mad, with all due respect. But if that’s what you think, we’ll prove you wrong.”
Coach — Ryan Munz (first year)
Last year — 4-6, 3-4 WIAC
Key returning starters — Tyler Bacon (Sr., 6-2, 229, DL); Blake Bury (Jr., 6-3, 275, OL); Austin Guy (Sr., 6-1, 192, WR); Andrew Schweigert (Sr., 6-1, 188, K); Sam Smith (Sr., 6-1, 226, LB); Brandt Stare (Sr., 5-10, 175, WR); Aidan Tyk (Sr., 5-9, 172, DB); Jimmy Durocher (So., 6-2, 174, WR); Evan Gates (Sr., 6-2, 205, RB); Lucas Petersen (Jr., 6-4, 202, WR); Ben Wilson (Sr., 6-1, 200, WR); Justin Blazek (Sr., 6-5, 244, DL); Dayne Friday (Sr., 6-0, 183, DB); Colton Ingram (Sr., 6-4, 221, LB); Samuel Tausz (Sr., 6-1, 191, DB); Blaise Watters (Jr., 6-0, 188, WR)
Schedule — Sept. 1: at Michigan Tech; Sept. 10: BETHEL; Sept. 17: HARDIN-SIMMONS; Oct. 1: at UW-Oshkosh; Oct. 8: at UW-Stevens Point; Oct. 15: UW-RIVER FALLS; Oct. 22: UW-WHITEWATER; Oct. 29: at UW-Stout; Nov. 5: UW-EAU CLAIRE; Nov. 12: at UW-La Crosse
