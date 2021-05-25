Dubuque Senior’s magical soccer season is now just one win away from a historic trip.
Jacob Konrardy, Foster Hull and Wesley Jansen scored goals, and the Rams beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 3-1, in their Iowa Class 3A substate semifinal on Monday night at Dalzell Field.
Senior (11-4) won for the sixth time in seven matches and advanced to Wednesday’s substate final at Cedar Falls (18-3). The winner advances to next week’s state tournament in Des Moines.
The Rams, who lost to the Tigers, 4-1, on April 20, are seeking the program’s first-ever trip to the state tournament.
PREP BASEBALL
Dubuque Hempstead 11, Clinton 5 — At Clinton, Iowa: Zach Sabers and Trey Schaber collected two hits apiece as the Class 4A No. 5 Mustangs pounded out 12 hits. Michael Garrett and Cole Swartz drove in three runs each for Hempstead. Swartz also homered.
Pleasant Valley 7, Dubuque Senior 1 — At Pleasant Valley, Iowa: The Class 4A No. 6-ranked Spartans held the Rams to four hits and 11 strikeouts in a season-opening loss.
Cuba City 12, Boscobel 1 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Kobe Vosberg went 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs, Dominic Hoerner added three hits, and the Cubans (9-6) knocked out 13 hits in the win.
Southwestern 14, Darlington 9 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Peerson Kephart hit a double, drove in two runs and tossed two innings in relief to earn the win on the mound as the Wildcats outslugged the Redbirds.
Belmont 13, Potosi/Cassville 2 (5 innings) — At Potosi, Wis.: Tyler Palzkill and Ty Simmons had two hits apiece, and the Braves scored 10 runs in the first inning in the victory.
Warren/Stockton 9, Monroe 2 — At Monroe, Wis.: Josh Reynolds and Charlie Breed sparked a six-run seventh inning, each delivering two-run singles as the Warhawks improved to 14-1.
PREP SOFTBALL
Mineral Point 1, Boscobel 0 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Ivy Lawinger went the distance in the circle, striking out 13 in a four-hitter to lift the Pointers past the Bulldogs.
Potosi/Cassville 8, Belmont 5 — At Potosi, Wis.: Jessica Noonan drilled a triple and Shae Siegert delivered a double as the Chieftains beat Belmont.
Scales Mound/River Ridge 2, Benton/Shullsburg 1 — At Benton, Wis.: Mickayla Bass tossed a gem in the circle, striking out nine and allowing only four hits to lead Scales Mound/River Ridge.
Davenport Assumption 10-10, Cascade 0-1 — At Davenport, Iowa: Cascade played strong defense, but still couldn’t slow the high-powered Assumption offense in a pair of losses to open the season.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Pirates take gold — At Lena, Ill.: Galena won the five-team Lena-Winslow/Pearl City Invitational with 140 points, outpacing runner-up Forreston-Polo’s 96 points.
The Pirates earned eight gold medals, led by Julia Finazzo capturing four in the 100 (13.01), 200 (27.38), long jump (5.25 meters) and in the 4x100 relay (51.90) with Riley Finn, Addison Albrecht and Sadie Fry.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Zwingle 3, Holy Cross 1 — At Holy Cross, Iowa: Andy Wurster and Max Hansen hit doubles, supporting Collin Arndt on the mound as Zwingle topped Holy Cross.
Cascade 4, Rickardsville 0 — At Rickardsville, Iowa: Nate McMullen went 2-for-4 with a home run as Cascade blanked Rickardsville on Sunday.