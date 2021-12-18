With Dubuque Wahlert missing its 6-foot-6 big man, Duke Faley, due to injury, Dubuque Hempstead knew how to take advantage in its city rivalry showdown on Friday night.
Dunk party.
Well, that might not exactly have been the game plan, but with the lane vulnerable, the Mustangs soared to a plethora of two-handed jams.
Noah Pettinger scored 16 points, and 6-foot-11 big man Cameron Fens delivered a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds as the Mustangs used a 17-0 run in the third quarter to pull away from Class 3A No. 5-ranked Wahlert, 54-47, at Wahlert High School.
“We just wanted to get in the paint and score around the rim, which we did,” said Pettinger, who slammed home four out of his seven made field goals. “Once we got the intensity and momentum going in the third quarter, it was dunk after dunk after dunk and the crowd got into it.”
Kellen Strohmeyer added seven points for Hempstead (3-2), which earned its third straight win over Wahlert and fourth over the last five games in the series.
“We saw a weakness there with Duke being out, so we just attacked the hole as much as possible,” Fens said. “They didn’t have that true presence in the paint and we attacked and went inside-out.”
Carson Cummer and Ben Freed scored 10 points apiece for Wahlert (2-2), and Jack Walsh added nine points. Faley — who, like Fens, is averaging 18 points and 10 rebounds per game — suffered a concussion at the end of Tuesday’s game and his return is unclear at this point.
“If you told me Fens scored 15 and Strohmeyer had seven, I’d say we’d probably win the game,” Wahlert coach Tom English said. “Their other players stepped up and had really good games. We were out of sync all night long on both ends of the floor. When they made that run coming out of halftime, we just didn’t have it.”
To combat the loss of Faley, the Eagles played zone defense and the Mustangs attacked it perfectly at the start. Fens got the pass at the baseline and dumped it to a cutting Pettinger for three straight layups. Fens followed that with a huge putback slam to take a quick 8-0 lead.
“We knew they were going to come out in some kind of zone, and I thought our guys did an excellent job executing the points of our game plan,” Hempstead coach Curt Deutsch said. “I thought right from the start, we were really dialed in. Give Wahlert credit, they really pressured us.”
Wahlert answered with an 8-5 run to close the first quarter and kept the momentum going in the second. Seamus Crahan’s drive gave the Eagles their first lead, 13-12, at the 6:50 mark, but Hempstead answered as Fens hammered another dunk to make it 17-13. Quinn Walsh sank a trey to tie it again at 17, then Pettinger went backdoor for a dunk to lead to a 24-all tie heading into halftime.
Trailing in the third quarter, 28-26, the Mustangs blitzed out to a 17-0 run to close the frame and completely flipped the contest. Pettinger hammered back-to-back dunks to give the Mustangs the lead back, 30-28, at the 4:40 mark, then Fens slammed two more. Derek Leicht delivered on a tough drive, then swished a 3 at the horn to cap the run for a 43-28 advantage.
“We had to push it because they were doing everything they could to stop us,” Fens said. “We had to keep hitting it into the paint and we were going on all cylinders.”
The game got a little tighter in the final minute of the fourth, when Wahlert created some turnovers in the press and the Mustangs were an uncharacteristic 6-for-16 from the free-throw line trying to close it out.
“I thought we played a pretty darn good fourth quarter, until we had to shoot free throws at the end there,” Deutsch said. “But all-in-all, I’m really proud of how hard our guys competed tonight.”