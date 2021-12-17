Dubuque Senior finished strong.
The Rams collected bonus points in four of the final six matches, and Seth Connolly’s second-period pin at 138 pounds helped secure a 37-34 victory over Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Thursday at Nora Gymnasium.
Beau Healey opened the dual with a decision at 160, and Ethan Manders won by fall in 34 seconds at 220.
Alex Kirman (113) and Jordan Quinn (120) started the late run with consecutive pins, and Jaxon Roling won an 18-8 major decision at 126. Connolly’s pin gave the Rams a 31-28 lead with two weights remaining. Louis Bunsocan won by forfeit at 152 in the final bout of the night.
Western Dubuque 54, Iowa City High 23 — At Epworth, Iowa: Cooper Habel (113), CJ Kammiller (132), Trayton Kurimski (152) and Dakota Hoffman (220) won by fall as the Bobcats overpowered the Little Hawks.
Cougars go 1-3 — At Central City, Iowa: Cade Rausch (220), Brock Morris (106) and Trever Freiburger (132) won three matches each as Cascade beat Central City (60-12), but lost to Alburnett (56-21) and East Buchanan (48-41).
Beckman drops pair — At Dyersville, Iowa: Riley White (132), Ryan Schlarmann (152), Owen Huehnergarth (195) and Jason Koopmann (285) won by fall in the Trailblazers’ 44-31 loss to the Raiders. Nick Schmidt (126), Levi Feldman (182) and Huehnergarth (195) had pins in Beckman’s 46-24 loss to Mount Vernon.
Cedar Rapids Washington 60, Dubuque Wahlert 17 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Diego Mejia Moreno (138) won by fall, Bryce Bauer (145) won by medical forfeit and Jerren Gille (126) won via technical fall in the Golden Eagles’ loss at the Warriors.
West Delaware 82, Maquoketa 0 — At Manchester, Iowa: Carson Less (120), Blake Engel (132), Brent Yonkovic (138), Logan Peyton (152), Jadyn Payton (160), Kyle Cole (170), Will Ward (182) and Wyatt Voelker (220) won by fall as the Hawks blanked the Cardinals.
Vikings go 0-3 — At Wyoming, Iowa: Adam Kloser (113) and Nathaniel Gaul (170) won two matches apiece, but Edgewood-Colesburg lost duals to Monticello (66-6), Lisbon (72-12) and host Midland (53-12).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Platteville 41, Prairie du Chien 33 — At Platteville, Wis.: Jesse Martin and Wyatt Heer scored 11 points apiece as the Hillmen (4-2) won a defensive grinder over the Blackhawks.
Mineral Point 71, Riverdale 26 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Joah Filardo dropped 27 points and Owen Ward added eight points as the Pointers romped to 4-1 on the season. Filardo’s performance saw him top 1,000 career points.
Potosi 59, Shullsburg 35 — At Potosi, Wis.: Gavin Wunderlin scored 16 points and Sam Udelhofen added 15 points as the Chieftains broke out to a big halftime lead and topped the Miners.
Benton 67, Cassville 47 — At Benton, Wis.: Nate Lawrence and Rex Blaine scored 17 points each, Chad Haffele added 16, and the Zepyrs routed Cassville despite the Comets’ Raz Okey raining in six 3-pointers.
Mid-Prairie 54, Cascade 42 — At Cascade, Iowa: Cole McDermott scored 18 points and Cass Hoffman added 15, and Gavin Manternach had nine, but only those three players scored for the Cougars.
Scales Mound 81, Durand 43 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Ben Werner scored 16 points. Benjamin Vandigo added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and the Hornets routed Durand to improve to 6-0.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cascade 64, Mid-Prairie 51 — At Cascade, Iowa: Ally Hoffman scored 21 points, and Alyssa Lux sank four 3-pointers among her 18 points to lead the Cougars (6-1), who closed out the win with a 21-7 run in the fourth quarter.
River Ridge/Scales Mound 42, Pecatonica 33 — At Polo, Ill.: The Wildcats captured the Polo tournament title and improved to 12-0 on the season.
Stockton 48, Lanark Eastland 41 — At Stockton, Ill.: Brynn Haas scored 24 points and Kassadie Sullivan added 11 as the Blackhawks held on for the win.
BOYS PREP SWIMMING
Cedar Rapids Washington 130, Dubuque Senior 29 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Rams couldn’t score a win in any event in the road loss to the Warriors.