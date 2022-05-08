The West Side Gymnastics team claimed 11 state championships, 17 runners-up and 18 bronze medals at the AAU state meet on April 29-30 at the Omni Center in Onalaska, Wis.
The district championships included 787 athletes from Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Michigan.
Xcel Diamond: Twins Meredith and Elise Gatto both had phenomenal state championships. Meredith Gatto won the all-around state championship title (33.0) and individual vault champ (8.95). Meredith was runner-up on bars (7.35) and floor (8.75), along with third on beam.
Elise Gatto was the individual floor state champ (8.925), runner-up on beam (8.1), placed third on bars and all-around along with 4th on vault.
Xcel Platinum age 12-13: Claire Brosius had an amazing weekend winning state championship titles on floor (9.3) and beam (8.35), along with runner-up in all-around (33.675). Claire also placed third on vault.
Xcel Platinum Age 10-11: Leah Davis had an excellent day bringing home two state championship titles on floor (9.1) and beam (8.2). She also finished runner-up on vault (8.75) and all-around (33.95), along with fourth on bars. Sadie Culbertson started a new level and consistently placed third on vault, bars, beam, floor and all-around.
Xcel Gold age 10-11: Payton Bills placed fourth on floor (9.05), ninth on bars, 11th onvault, 12t on beam, and 10th in all-around. Lily Donar placed ninth in floor, 14th on vault, 15th on bars, 14th on beam & 15th in all-around.
Xcel Gold12A: Sophia Jentz competed her first state meet and placed fourth on floor, ninth in vault, 11th on bars, 12th Beam, 12th in AA
Xcel Gold 12B: Elizabeth Anthony was runner-up on vault (8.9), placed fourth on bars, fifth on floor and all-around, and 10th on beam. Millie Eikamp placed third on beam (8.8), fourth on floor (9.0), sixth in all-around, seventh on vault, and 11th on bars.
Xcel Gold 13A: Gracie Driscoll has an amazing day winning state championship titles on vault (9.1) and floor (9.275), and also placed third on bars, eighth on beam, and sixth in all-around.
Xcel Gold 13B: Hannah McCoy became state champion on floor (9.175), also placed seventh on beam, eighth in all-around, and ninth in vault and bars. Morgan Bills placed third on beam, fourth on floor and vault, sixth in all-around and 10th on bars.
Xcel Gold age 14: Madison Esser placed runner-up on Beam (8.725), fourth on floor and all-around, sixth on bars and eighth on vault. Isabelle Donar placed fifth on floor (9.05), sixth on beam, ninth on bars, ninth in all-around and 11th on vault. Sophie Jasper placed third on floor (9.125), seventh on beam, 10th on vault, 10th in all-around & 11th on bars.
Xcel Gold age 18 & up: Isabelle Freese took runner-up titles on vault (8.65), bars (8.45), floor (9.275) & all-around (33.175), along with third on beam.
Xcel Silver age 6/7: Rochelle Steve competed in her first state championships, winning a state title on floor (9.05), runner-up on beam (8.525) and all-around (34.85), third on vault & fourth on bars. Kattarina Davis placed fourth on vault, fourth on floor, fifth on bars, beam, and all-around.
Xcel Silver age 10: Aurora Davis placed third on beam, sixth on floor and all-around, and seventh on vault and bars.
Level 8: Audrianne Freese runner-up on beam (8.7) and bars (8.275) Audrianne also placed third in all-Around, fifth on vault, and sixth on floor. Autum Wiedenman was runner-up on floor (9.15), third on bars (8.0), fourth on beam and all-around, and seventh on vault.
Team coaches for West Side include Deb Donar, Jenny Donar, Trisha Brosius, Joseph Budde, Sarah Smith, and Angela Lochner.