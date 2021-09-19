Western Dubuque has flipped the script on its volleyball season.
In tough matches against highly-ranked Class 5A opponents earlier this fall, the Bobcats battled but ultimately fell short in the end. That included a season-opening loss to Cedar Falls.
At the Waterloo West tournament on Saturday, the Class 4A second-ranked Bobcats went 5-0 and claimed the tourney championship with a little revenge on the 5A No. 9 Tigers, 25-20, 17-25, 15-11, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Meredith Bahl led the Bobcats (12-3) with 44 kills, while Maddie Harris added 40 and Libby Lansing chipped in 25. Maddy Maahs delivered 115 assists, and Ella Meyer added 41 digs. Lansing provided 11 blocks, while Natalie Ulrichs finished with 34 digs and nine ace serves.
Western Dubuque defeated Hudson (21-9, 21-9), Class 2A No. 7 Wapsie Valley (21-18, 10-21, 15-11), and Don Bosco (21-10, 21-10) in pool play. The Bobcats then swept the host Wahawks (25-10, 25-10) in the semifinals before taking down Cedar Falls in the championship match.
Rams capture silver bracket — At Clinton, Iowa: Dubuque Senior (11-8) finished 3-1 and placed first in the silver bracket at the River Queen Invitational. The Rams earned wins over Clinton Prince of Peace (21-18, 21-16), Solon (19-25, 25-22, 15-7) and Cedar Rapids Jefferson (21-25, 28-26, 15-7). Senior lost, 2-1, to host Clinton.
Maya Watters smashed 32 kills to lead the Rams, and Katelyn Kitchen added 21. Maggie McDonnell delivered 41 assists and Jenna Lewis contributed another 37. Alana McDermott provided 43 digs, with Olivia Baxter adding 15 blocks.
Cubans finish .500 — At Edgerton, Wis.: Cuba City finished 3-3 overall and in fourth place at the Edgerton “Taylor” Invitational. The Cubans defeated Altoona (25-15, 25-19), Janesville Craig (22-25, 25-20, 15-12) and Oshkosh Lourdes (25-16, 25-20), but suffered 2-0 sweep setbacks against Lakeside Lutheran, Brodhead and Edgerton.
Hailey Stich was named to the all-tournament team after closing with 51 kills and six ace serves. Ella McKinley delivered 88 assists and Paige Beau had 47 digs.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Dubuque 28, Luther 2 — At Decorah, Iowa: The Spartans (2-1) allowed a safety for the first points of the game, but then buckled down and held the Norse to 182 total yards of offense in the rout. Kallion Buckner rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns for the Spartans, while Jacob Keller tossed a TD to Elliott Pipkin and ran for another score.
UW-Platteville 44, Franklin 19 — At Franklin, Ind.: Staring down a rare 0-3 start and a 14-7 deficit in the second quarter, the Pioneers (1-2) rallied to a 34-5 advantage in the second half to notch their first win. Colin Schuetz passed for 332 yards and two touchdowns, and added two more TDs on the ground. Tyler Bacon capped it with a 50-yard pick-6 score for UWP.
Benedictine 68, Clarke 0 — At Atchison, Kan.: Garrett Egan carried 19 times for 72 yards, but otherwise the Pride (0-4) couldn’t find much success on either side of the ball in the rout by Benedictine (2-2).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Saint Mary’s (Minn.) 1 — At Loras: Lyndsi Wilgenbusch hammered 24 kills, Liz Fleckenstein added 16 more, and Sara Hoskins delivered 59 assists as the Duhawks (10-1) outlasted Saint Mary’s, 25-18, 25-22, 25-27, 25-16, to win their seventh straight match.
Spartans win pair — At Stoltz Center: Darby Hawtrey hit for 37 kills and Emma Powell added 32 more as the Spartans (6-7) earned a pair of five-set thrillers over Grinnell (25-20, 20-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-12) and Carthage (22-25, 25-23, 25-20, 16-25, 15-12). Kaylynn Murray added 60 assists for UD.
Pride splits — At Kehl Center: Amber Cooksley floored 24 kills, Alana Cooksley chipped in 41 assists, and Clarke (5-8) earned a 25-23, 25-17, 27-25 sweep of Peru State, but lost to Cardinal Stritch, 25-16, 25-18, 20-25, 25-17.
Pioneers sweep — At Rock Island, Ill.: UW-Platteville (8-6) completed a weekend sweep for its fourth straight win, sweeping both Nebraska Wesleyan (25-22, 25-14, 25-18) and Knox (25-15, 25-21, 25-12). Olivia Kudronowicz floored 17 kills and Nikki Kammerzelt added 23 digs.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Loras 3, Illinois Wesleyan 2 (2OT) — At Rock Bowl: Abby Eriksen scored the game-winner off a Payton McDonnell assist in the 104th minute, her second goal of the contest, as the Duhawks battled past Wesleyan to remain unbeaten at 6-0-1.
Dubuque 1, Lake Forest 0 — At Lake Forest, Ill.: Kailey Tyburski’s game-winning goal in the 40th minute on a Brooke Brodzinski assist lifted the Spartans (4-2) on the road. Cadence Martindale made eight saves to preserve the shutout for UD.
Clarke 3, Park 0 — At Clarke: Morgan Catchur, Zoe Framke and Addy Seaman scored goals as the Pride (4-3) blanked Park.
MEN’S SOCCER
Dubuque 8, Monmouth (Ill.) 0 — At Monmouth, Ill.: Gloire Luwara notched a hat trick, Alessandro Corazzina added two goals, and the Spartans (3-2-1) blew past Monmouth.
Clarke 1, Park 1 (2OT) — At Clarke: Lucas Bordini scored in the 56th minute, and Fernando Contreras made 10 saves at goalkeeper, as the Pride (4-3-1) played to a draw with Park.
UW-Platteville 2, Simpson 2 (2OT) — At Platteville, Wis.: Mitch Reid and Jack Gentilli scored goals for the Pioneers (4-2-1), who couldn’t find the game-winner and settled for the draw.