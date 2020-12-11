Newcomer Chad Bellis won by fall in 35 seconds at 126 pounds in his debut, and Dawson Fish (113) and Gable Brooks (120) also earned pins as Dubuque Hempstead opened its delayed wrestling season with a 54-21 victory over Cedar Rapids Xavier on Thursday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Adler Kramer (138) won by technical fall for the Mustangs, who won 10 consecutive bouts in the dual, including a 15-6 major decision from Aidan Dunne at 182.
Lohman Duffy won by decision at 106 and the Mustangs got forfeit victories from Joseph Lewis (195), Adam Ward (220), Cayden Lovett (285) and Nathan Chappell (132).
Waterloo East 58, Dubuque Senior 18 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Kellen Willis (106 pounds) and Luke Busch (160) won by fall, and Hannah Reel won by forfeit at 132 as the Rams lost their season opener on the road against the Trojans.
Western Dubuque 39, Decorah 33 — At Epworth, Iowa: Ben Schueller (132), Greyson Gardner (170), Sawyer Nauman (195) and Mitchell Ashline (220) won by fall as the Bobcats held off the Vikings in a non-conference dual meet.
West Delaware 68, Solon 7 — At Manchester, Iowa: Brayden Maury (106 pounds), Blake Engel (126), Reily Dolan (132), Staveley Maury (138), Jared Voss (170), Cael Meyer (182), Wyatt Voelker (195), Christian Nunley (220) and Carson Petlon (285) registered pins as the Hawks steamrolled the Spartans.
Blazers sweep — At Dyersville, Iowa: Mason Recker (152 pounds) and Ryan Funke (170) had pins, and Jason Koopman’s 2-1 decision at 285 pounds clinched Dyersville Beckman’s 34-30 victory over Marion.
Danil Wall (120), Nick Schmidt (126), Nick Hageman (145), Recker, Conner Grover (160), Owen Huehnergarth (195) and Koopman (285) had pins in the Trailblazers’ 52-24 victory over Wapsie Valley.
Comets go 2-1 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Quintin Pickett (138 pounds) won all three of his matches by fall, and Jacob Waller had two pins and a major decision at 195 as Bellevue beat Northeast Goose Lake and Durant by identical 36-30 scores, and lost to West Branch, 51-10, in a home quadrangular.
Cougars drop 3 — At Cascade, Iowa: Trever Freiberger (120 pounds) and Aidan Noonan (132) swept their matches for Cascade, but the Cougars lost decisions to Camanche (48-36), North Scott (72-12) and Wilton (48-30).
Vikings split — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Peyton Gaul (113 pounds), Dawson Bergan (120) and Connor Wilson (152) each won two matches as Edgewood-Colesburg beat host Clayton Ridge (52-6) and lost to Postville (51-24).
Andrew Mitchell won both of his matches at 195 pounds for Clayton Ridge, which lost its dual against Postville, 60-12.
Cardinals go 0-2 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Lane Stender (220 pounds), William Caes (285) and Hunter Connolly (132) won two matches apiece as Maquoketa lost duals against Benton Community (48-24) and Williamsburg (48-27).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Shullsburg 51, Belmont 39 — At Belmont, Wis.: The Miners rolled to a Six Rivers West victory over the Braves.