Reis Ginter will have plenty of stories to tell when he returns for his junior year at Loras College.
There will be a bit of a gap until he actually gets back, though.
Ginter, along with six of his teammates from the Loras wrestling program, will embark today on a one-year deployment with the Iowa Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment on a mission to the Middle East supporting Operation Spartan Shield.
The Ironman Battalion is scheduled to return stateside next spring. There will be a send-off parade at approximately 1:30 p.m. today.
Ginter’s college experience definitely won’t be comparable to many students’ — other than those mobilizing with him. This life experience will be unlike anything he’s ever encountered.
“No. I wouldn’t say so,” he said with a laugh. “I’ve never seen the ocean and I’m about to go over it.”
Ginter, a member of the 133rd’s Dubuque-based Company A, will be joined on the mission by fellow Duhawks wrestlers Guy Patron Jr., Richard Hunter, Mateo Sanchez, Stevie Lee, Nathan Pitts and Brandon Turner — though Ginter’s teammates are in a different company, he said.
“I talk to the guys all the time. I’m glad to be going with them,” said Ginter, an infantryman who was recently promoted to the rank of specialist. “I wouldn’t want to be going with anyone else. We have a connection as teammates and even deeper, as brothers in arms I guess you could say.”
Patron, the first four-time All-American in program history, exhausted his eligibility this winter.
Hunter, Sanchez and Pitts will be seniors when they return. Ginter and Lee just completed their sophomore years; Turner was a freshman. All six will retain their remaining eligibility when they return to class in the fall of 2021.
Having that group more than 7,000 miles away, in a region of the world not known for peace, will bring a little more meaning to the Duhawks’ military appreciation dual once their season gets underway next winter.
“There might be a few tears when we do the national anthem,” Loras coach TJ Miller said. “We bust out the camouflage singlets and I’ll probably be thinking about the guys that are not able to be with us, but are actually overseas serving the country.”
They all signed up in part to serve their country. But serving in the Iowa National Guard also pays for a portion of their in-state college tuition. It was a route they chose because most Iowa National Guard deployments tend to be for emergency responses in their adopted state. None of the seven are Iowa natives: Hunter, Patron, Pitts and Turner are from Louisiana; Ginter and Lee hail from Illinois; and Sanchez is a California native.
This marks the Ironman Battalion’s fifth federal mobilization since 2000 and first since a 2010 deployment to Afghanistan.
They didn’t exactly have the choice to remain home once Uncle Sam came calling for an overseas mission.
“You can’t just have all the good stuff,” Miller said. “When the country comes calling, you can’t just say no. There was no way out of it.”
Six of the seven found out in early December that their unit had been activated — Pitts was notified earlier this spring that he had been transferred to a unit that was set for deployment. The others still had four months of their wrestling season and six months of classes to dwell on the news.
“It wasn’t easy. But I knew that I couldn’t let it affect my grades,” Ginter said. “When I first came to Loras, (assistant coach Trevor Kittleson) harped it in everyone’s mind that a lot of things in life are a choice that you have. So, it’s a choice to let it affect you, to let it affect your grades and all that.
“I kind of took that to heart and did my school work and controlled what I could control. When the day (to deploy) would come, then I would leave. But I didn’t let it affect me too much. I don’t know if that’s my personality or Coach Kitt being a great coach.”
Ginter, who aims to be a high school English teacher after graduation, long wondered about joining the military.
His father, Zynn Handcox, served in the United States Navy in the early 1980s. Ginter, a native of Hoffman Estates, Ill., texted him after he got his orders.
“I told him I’m a little anxious. I didn’t know what to expect. I don’t know what I’m going to be doing and it’s going to be around the world,” Ginter recalled. “He just texted me back, ‘That’s how you grow.’
“I took that to heart and embraced it fully. At the end of the day, he’s right. I’m focusing 100% on growing while I’m gone and coming back to be better than how I left.”
Ginter said he plans to use this deployment as an opportunity to make himself grow stronger physically, mentally, intellectually and spiritually.
“I plan to read a lot of books. I plan to lift weights. I think I’ll be more mature,” he said. “I think I’ll have my eyes open a bit wider to a new world, a new way of life, and I think I’ll be able to give to people more of my myself with new experience.”