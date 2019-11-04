There’s still an awful lot of hockey to be played, but the Dubuque Fighting Saints find themselves in exclusive company after another stellar weekend.
The Saints remained the only United States Hockey League team without a regulation-time defeat after picking up a 4-3 victory over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Saturday night at Mystique Community Ice Center. Dubuque (8-0-1) shares the top spot in the Eastern Conference with Chicago (8-3-1).
The Saints also became the second team in the franchise’s Tier I history to begin the season with at least one standings point in the first nine games. The 2012-13 team started 9-0 en route to the Anderson Cup and Clark Cup.
Dubuque will host Waterloo (7-2-1) and Fargo (4-4-1) this weekend.
“We’ve all developed a trust in our teammates,” said Stephen Halliday, who tallied a pair of assists Saturday night. “We know what our linemates are going to do with the puck, and we trust that they’re going to do the right thing and make the right plays.
“That’s been a big key to closing out games. We know guys are going to get the job done. We’ve been keeping things very simple, we stick to the game plan, and we’re not getting too high or too low.”
It’s a stark contrast to a year ago, when the Saints struggled to close out games en route to a 28-26-8 season and a sixth-place finish in the East.
“We’ve been winning a lot of one-goal games lately, but we’ve also been playing a lot of good teams during this streak, and you can expect pretty much every game in this league to be close,” said Ty Jackson, who leads the team in scoring with four goals and 12 points in nine games. “The big difference between this year and last year is our special teams are stronger, especially our penalty kill, and we struggled a little with that last year.
“The penalty kill wins you games. Plus, we’re a faster, more-skilled, better-puck-moving team. That can wear teams down.”
On Saturday, Nikolai Mayorov gave the RoughRiders an early lead with a power play goal 16:44 into the first period. But the Saints scored twice in the first 4:43 of the second frame and never trailed again.
Jimmy Glynn pulled the Saints even with his first goal of the season while Dubuque enjoyed its second power play, the result of Mark Cheremeta drawing a kneeing call on Mayorov. Halliday took the initial shot on goalie Derek Mullahy, and Glynn scored on the rebound at the 1:29 mark.
Riese Gaber then put Dubuque ahead for good. Halliday won a battle along the boards and got the puck to Cheremeta, who took a shot on net. Gaber jumped on the rebound and scored his sixth goal of the season. Dubuque owned a 10-0 advantage in shots in first five minutes of the second period.
“Between the first and second period, the coaches came in and told us to keep up the positivity on the bench and keep our feet moving,” Glynn said. “We just had to stick to our game plan.
“We work so hard every day in practice, and we push each other so much. That carries over to the games.”
Ty Jackson stretched the lead to 3-1 at 4:52 of the third period. Aidan Fulp and Dylan Jackson moved the puck out of the Dubuque zone to a streaking Ty Jackson, who set up a 2-on-1 with Matthew Kopperud. Ty Jackson faked a pass and shot just inside the right goal post for his fourth goal of the season.
Cedar Rapids pulled within 3-2 at 15:55, when Nate Hanley tipped a Bennett Zmolek shot past goalie Erik Portillo.
But Antonio Venuto outhustled Jack Millar to a loose puck and scored into an empty net with 51 seconds remaining in regulation to regain the two-goal cushion. Reggie Millette and Glynn set up the goal with dogged work along the wall in the Dubuque zone.
“What a great effort on that fourth goal,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “I can’t say enough about Antonio’s hustle on that play.
“We had a lot of opportunities to score earlier in the game so we didn’t have to be in that position in the end. But, the Cedar Rapids is a tough team, and the important thing is, again, we found a way to win.”
That goal became the game-winner when Michael Posma snuck a shot past Portillo with 3.3 seconds remaining in regulation.
The Saints face one of their toughest challenges of the young season on Friday night. Waterloo opened the season with seven straight victories and improved to 8-2-1 with a 2-1 victory at Madison on Sunday afternoon. Dubuque owns the USHL’s stingiest defense, allowing only 20 goals in nine games, but Waterloo is second with 22 allowed in 11 games.