Area track and field teams in the Tri-Rivers, WaMaC and Upper Iowa conferences will be light in state-tournament experience, but full of newcomers looking to make a run at the Blue Oval.
Maquoketa Valley is the only area school among these conferences to place on last year’s podium at state.
Here is a capsule preview of their 2023 seasons:
TRI-RIVERS
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Head coach — Andrew Bishop (12th season)
Returning veterans — Gavin O’Brien (sr., thrower); Cameron Templeton (soph., sprints/jumps); Caden Kettmann (jr., sprinter); Evan Scott (sr.)
Promising newcomers — Eli Scott (soph., Brady Sieverding (fr.); Spencer Roeder (soph.)
Outlook — The young Mohawks, despite the lack of state-meet experience, are hungry to compete at a high level. Several athletes were part of the basketball team’s run to the substate final this season, so they will be well-versed and unfazed in high-stress situations.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Head coach — Pat Meehan
Returning veterans — Carter Klaren (sr.); George Livingston (jr); Lance McShane (jr.); Tate Intorf (soph.); Arion Rave (soph.); Matthew Schaul (soph.); Nathan Bietz (soph.);
Promising newcomers — Kenyon Baker (fr.); Kash Hunt (fr.); Dylan Knipper (fr.); Preston Salow (fr.); Colin Smith (fr.); Dashawn Strickland (fr.); Brady Wall (fr.)
Outlook — The Wildcats ran their way to three podium finishes at last year’s state meet, placing fourth in the 4x400, fifth in the 4x800 and eighth in the sprint medley. At least one runner returns from each of those races, so look for Maquoketa Valley to be highly competitive once again in the sprint and middle distance relays. Hopes are high in the hurdle relays, as well, with many seasoned sprinters competing in the 110 and 400 hurdles this year.
WAMAC
WEST DELAWARE
Head coach — Doug Winkowitsch
Returning veterans — Haze Seibert (jr., sprinter); Dominic Mastin (jr., mid-distance); Nicholas Mensen (jr., distance); Seth Jackson (soph., jumper); Grant Northburg (sr., thrower)
Promising newcomers — Jack Cantwell (fr.); James Collum (fr.); Daniel Earnest (fr.); Cade Fessler (fr.); Mathias Lorang (fr.); Blake Mather (fr.); Kile McNelly (fr.); Kyle Pasker (fr.); Dylan Popp (fr.); Macoy Roling (fr.); Austin Schnieders (fr.); Macoy Stone (fr.); Parker Wessels-Poage (fr.); Kyler Wooten (fr.); Aidan Wulfekuhle (fr.)
Outlook — With only one senior on its roster, West Delaware will be largely filled with underclassmen, but the Hawks do return several team leaders from last year’s group. Northburg, the lone senior, returns as the Hawks’ top thrower. Seibert, Mastin and Mensen posted the top times among runners, and Jackson is back as West Delaware’s top high jumper.
UPPER IOWA
CLAYTON RIDGE
Head coach — Adam Sadewasser
Returning veterans — Keaton Reimer (sr.); Joe Neiers (sr.); Maddex Moser (soph.); Will Roth (soph.); Aiden Christensen (jr.); Jackson Patino (sr.); Nate Meier (sr.); Kurt Ross (sr.)
Promising newcomers — Darren Brandt (fr.); Owen Brandt (fr.); Dalton Prince (fr.); Anthony Sandoval (fr.)
Outlook — Reimer returns to the Eagles as the most decorated athlete from last year after placing 14th in the 3,200 and 20th as part of the distance medley team at last year’s state meet. He is Clayton Ridge’s only athlete with experience inside the Blue Oval and the only returner with team-best times from a year ago. There is a huge window of opportunity for newcomers and veterans alike to step up and make their mark this season for the Eagles.
