His former players might find it difficult to believe based on some of his grueling practices back in the day, but Jack Barzee certainly has a sensitive side to him.
And he expects a few of those emotions to come out tonight and Saturday, when the Dubuque Fighting Saints honor him during the inaugural Saint 4 Life Foundation alumni weekend.
More than three dozen former players, many from Barzee’s tenure from 1980-85, will participate in festivities, including the official dedication of a suite named in his honor. The Saints host Madison tonight and Chicago on Saturday in a pair of rivalry games at Mystique Community Ice Center.
“Whenever I talk to the guys from Alaska who played for me or guys like (long-time NHL defenseman Gary) Suter or (University of Minnesota coach) Bobby Motzko, it’s almost scary how tight the bond is between all of us all these years later,” said Barzee, who played an instrumental role in bringing the USHL to Dubuque in 1980.
He led the Saints to three Clark Cup championships before embarking on a distinguished 27-year career as a National Hockey League scout. In December, the NHL honored Barzee with its prestigious Lester Patrick Trophy for his contributions to the sport in the United States.
“My wife, Kathy, used to say all the time that I was playing mind games with these kids and I should be careful not to push them over the edge,” Barzee said. “But it wasn’t mind games as much as it was teaching them accountability, which is something that benefits you long after you’re done playing hockey.
“It’s so gratifying and heart-warming to still have those bonds with guys I coached almost 40 years ago. It’s hard not to get choked up when you think about it.”
The idea for the Saint 4 Life Foundation originated from conversations with former players who wanted to become more active with the Saints organization. The name of the foundation derives from a phrase coined by another former coach, Jim Montgomery, who led the team back into the USHL in 2010-11 after a 10-year absence and coached two Clark Cup champions in three seasons.
Last summer, when Saints sales and community relations representative Bill Snook provided an informal tour of the ice arena to one of Barzee’s former players, the player offered to rent a suite at the arena in Barzee’s honor for three seasons, on the stipulation that he could remain anonymous. The former player encouraged the Saints use the suite to entertain prospective clients, former players who return for a game or two and for any other special occasions.
“It was the case of a player who became very successful in his life looking to give back to a place that was very impactful on him at an impressionable age,” Saint 4 Life Foundation executive director Katharine Brown said. “That became a theme with a lot of the players we talked to. The foundation provides that platform for our former players to give back.”
Northern Lights Hockey, the group that owns the Saints, envisioned the foundation as a way to enhance the experience of the current team, create a support network of past players, improve the arena and benefit the City of Dubuque. In September, the foundation applied for 501©3 tax exemption as a charitable organization.
The Saint 4 Life Foundation “exists to promote amateur ice hockey in Dubuque by building a vibrant alumni network that will partner with the community to focus on education, mentoring and community events.”
Snook, Brown and former players Brian Granger and Dennis Gibbons have worked on developing an alumni database throughout the fall and winter. They planned this weekend’s events, as well as a pair of golf outings scheduled for this summer at Timberline Golf Course in Peosta, Iowa.
Tonight, the Saints will officially dedicate the Saint 4 Life Suite in Barzee’s honor. On Saturday, the team will celebrate Saint 4 Life Night and pay tribute to all the former players.
Saint 4 Life Night is sponsored by the Avery Foundation, which provides assistance to cancer patients by covering the cost of travel to treatments, meals, some lodging and other hidden costs. The Avery Foundation is named after Julie Avery, a friend of many of the original Saints and who passed away from cancer in 1982, and her brother, Jim.
The Saints will also celebrate Parents Weekend tonight and Saturday. The players’ parents and billet parents will be recognized on the ice prior to Saturday’s game.
Barzee will share the weekend with 25 family members, including many grandchildren who will learn for the first time how special Dubuque was to him. Barzee can’t wait to swap stories again with former players as well as friends he made in the 1980s and visited often during his tenure as a scout.
“I have to pinch myself every once in a while and realize how lucky I am to be able to have these memories and to be able to have these people still in my life at this time in my life,” Barzee, 81, said. “It means a lot that my family will share in it. It’s a surreal feeling. It really is. It’s going to be awesome.”