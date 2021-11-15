At one point this season, the NCAA Division III tournament seemed impossibly distant for Loras’ men’s soccer team.
Six consecutive wins got them in. Unfortunately, the Duhawks were unable to extend the streak.
Four different players scored goals as No. 12-ranked St. Olaf ousted the Duhawks, 4-0, in their NCAA Division III tournament second-round match Saturday in Northfield, Minn. St. Olaf (19-2-1) advanced to play North Park (15-5) in the Sweet 16 next weekend.
“The atmosphere is definitely cool in the NCAA tournament,” Loras midfielder Kevin Kucaba said. “We haven’t been here as a group since 2017, so it’s kind of nice to come back here and get into these big games. The atmosphere is always great. It’s fun being in front of the big crowd. It seemed like the stadium was pretty packed.”
But a month ago, it seemed unlikely they would be able to have that experience.
After a 5-1-1 start to the season, the Duhawks went just 2-5-1 from Sept. 22 through Oct. 15. The conference tournament championship was their only way into the national tournament.
Loras (14-7-2) won six straight matches to claim the American Rivers Conference tournament championship, then made it seven straight with a 2-1 victory over North Central in the first round of the national tournament on Saturday.
“It felt like we were in a rut,” Loras coach Steven McCarthy said in his post-match press conference. “That was a key defining moment. I just could not be more proud of the guys for coming together at a tough moment, and then we went on a six-, seven-game win streak to get us to this moment. So to me that’s a testament to the guys, buying in to everything we asked them every single day and the culture that we’re trying to build.”
Hakeem Morgan netted a shot from outside the box with an assist from Jordan Oberholtzer to give the Oles a lead in the 22nd minute. Liam Vance converted an assist from Shea Bechtel in the 33rd minute as St. Olaf took a 2-0 lead into the break. Casey McCloskey and Martin Machon added insurance goals in the second half.
The Duhawks played the final 28 minutes and 40 seconds short a player after Jose Melo was issued a red card. Melo had been shown a yellow card just a minute prior.
St. Olaf outshot the Duhawks, 18-7, and finished with a 6-2 edge in shots on goal. Austin Williams made two saves to earn St. Olaf’s eighth shutout of the season. Connor Fitzpatrick had two saves in goal for Loras, which is now 27-12-3 in its 13 NCAA tournament appearances.
“All of us know that we’re a good team and I wouldn’t want to be with any other team,” Loras defender Michael Brandt said. “I think next year coming in we’re going to remember this feeling. We know how to play and we know how to come in every single game.”