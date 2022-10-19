10182022-cityswimmeet1-sg
Dubuque Wahlert’s Avery Schmidt starts the backstroke leg of the 200 yard medley relay during the City Meet on Tuesday at San Jose Pool. Schmidt won four events, set a meet record and earned her automatic qualifying time for next month’s state meet.

 Stephen Gassman

Avery Schmidt could barely contain her bubbly excitement moments after taking a few rounds of selfies with the Dubuque City Meet trophy.

The Dubuque Wahlert senior set a meet record while reaching her automatic state meet qualifying time in the 100-yard backstroke and contributed to four other victories Tuesday night at San Jose Pool. Her efforts helped the Golden Eagles win their sixth city title in seven years and 15th since the meet started in 1975.

