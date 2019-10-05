ILLINOIS (2-2, 0-1) at MINNESOTA (4-0, 1-0)
Kickoff — 2:30 p.m.
TV — Big Ten Network
Series record — Minnesota leads, 38-30-3
Last year — Illinois won, 55-31
Outlook — Illinois is just 12-22-2 all time when playing at Minnesota. The Illini ran for 430 yards as a team in last year’s meeting in Champaign, Ill. ... Illinois has scored at least 30 points in all four games this season, the third-longest streak in program history. ... The Illini lead the Big Ten in kickoff returns, averaging 27.58 yards per return.
NO. 18 YOUNGSTOWN STATE (4-0, 0-0) AT NO. 13 NORTHERN IOWA (2-2, 0-0)
Kickoff — 4 p.m.
TV — Panther Sports Network
Series record — Northern Iowa leads, 22-8
Last year — Youngstown State won, 31-10
Outlook — The Panthers face a ranked team for the second time in three weeks, this time for their Missouri Valley Conference opener and homecoming. ... Youngstown State has never won in the UNI-Dome against a Mark Farley-coached team. ... Northern Iowa ranks 12th in FCS in total defense, 21st in scoring defense, 16th in sacks and 20th in first-down defense. ... A freshman has been involved in all eight of the Panthers’ offensive touchdowns this season, including seven TD passes from quarterback Will McElvain.
CLARKE (0-5) AT NO. 22 BAKER (3-2)
Kickoff — 1 p.m. in Baldwin City, Kan.
Radio — https://team1sports.com/clarke/
Last week — The Pride lost to MidAmerica Nazarene, 62-6, at Dalzell Field; The Wildcats defeated Perus State, 41-14, in Peru, Neb.
Outlook — The Pride are in the midst of a tough stretch in their inaugural season as they now draw their third NAIA ranked opponent in four weeks. A trip to Baker will also mean a trip to Clarke coach Miguel Regalado’s roots. Prior to being hired at Clarke in 2017, Regalado was the offensive coordinator for a Wildcats team that continually found itself near the top of the polls. As for Regalado’s new team, the Pride have shown flashes in each game but haven’t been able to put a full 60 minutes together — not surprising for a group comprised mainly of freshmen dealing with injuries. While odds of earning a win at Baker seem slim, Clarke will be looking to put up a good effort against the Wildcats before entering the bye and regrouping for the second half of the schedule, which only features one more currently ranked opponent.
COE (3-1, 2-0 A-R-C) AT DUBUQUE (1-3, 0-2 A-R-C)
Kickoff — 1 p.m. at Chalmers Field
Radio — WVRE-FM 101.1
Last week — The Spartans lost to Simpson, No. 13 Wartburg, 42-25, in Waverly, Iowa; The Kohawks defeated Luther, 52-21, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Last year — Dubuque beat Coe, 27-18, in Cedar Rapids
Outlook — It’s been a rougher start than normal for the Spartans in the American Rivers Conference as they sit second to last in the league in both scoring offense (20.8 points per game) and scoring defense (32.8 allowed). Facing off against a ranked Wartburg team last week might skew those numbers a little bit, but now Dubuque welcomes the Kohawks in hopes that this week might yield the team’s first A-R-C win of the year. One bright spot last week was the emergence of running back Kordell Stillmunkes. The Cuba City grad and former University of Iowa recruit broke out for 175 yards and two touchdowns, and the yardage is a single-game high in the conference so far. Another running back to watch is UD’s Dwayne Allen Jr., who sits just 203 yards shy of tying the program’s rushing record.
NO. 20 UW-LA CROSSE (2-1) AT NO. 24 UW-PLATTEVILLE (3-0)
Kickoff — 1 p.m. at Pioneer Stadium
Radio — WPVL-FM 107.1
Last week — The Pioneers rolled past Lakeland (Wis.), 55-28; The Eagles were on bye
Last year — La Crosse handed Platteville another close loss in the final minutes, 35-28, in La Crosse, Wis.
Outlook — Play in the challenging WIAC opens up today, and the Pioneers are 37-19 in conference play over the last eight years, including wins over La Crosse in six of those eight seasons. Platteville is averaging 427 yards per game, including 294.3 yards per game through the air. Junior Colin Schuetz leads the WIAC in passing and has completed 63 of 102 (61.8%) attempts for 854 yards and 10 touchdowns in three games. Senior Tyler Knigge (19 receptions for 277 yards) and junior Donald Allender (11 receptions for 215 yards) are Schuetz’s primary targets. Knigge leads the WIAC in receptions and receiving yards — with La Crosse’s Jake Simuncak following closely behind — while Allender is tied for first in the WIAC for touchdowns. The Eagles’ defense leads the conference in turnovers and has played two overtime games already this season, so the Pioneers are in for a serious test right out of the gates in WIAC play this afternoon, with a visit to No. 3 Whitewater on tap next week.