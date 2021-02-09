Dubuque Hempstead landed 11 swimmers on the Mississippi Valley Conference all-Valley Division squad, while Dubuque Senior placed four swimmers on the honor unit.
Hempstead’s Rick Loeffelholz fronted the division’s coaching staff of the year, and junior George Holesinger earned the divisional athlete of the year after earning first-team accolades in the 200- and 100-yard freestyles and second-team recognition as part of the 200 freestyle relay.
Aiden Yaklich earned second-team recognition in the 200 medley relay, 50 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay and landed honorable mention in the 100 butterfly. Michael Rhett Gilbertson earned second-team honors in the 200 individual medley, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay and honorable mention in the 500 freestyle.
Devin Tigges earned second-team honors in the medley relay, 500 and 400 freestyle relay, while Brandon Decker was a second teamer in the medley relay and 200 free relay and an honorable mention pick in the breaststroke. Nick Dolphin received second-team honors in the medley relay and 200 free relay, and Mitchell Konichek was a second-teamer in the medley relay and breaststroke.
Spencer Kramer made the second team as a member of the 400 free relay, and Zach Wenger and Jacob Wenger were second-teamers in the 200 IM. Owen Maloney earned honorable mention in the 100 freestyle.
Gavin Hall led Senior’s all-conference selections by earning second-team accolades in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke while landing honorable mention in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. Josh Rusch, Jarrett Herber and Brady Noel also competed on the medley and 200 freestyle relays that earned honorable mention status.
Rusch collected second-team honors in the 100 breaststroke, and Herber was an honorable mention pick in the 50 freestyle.
The MVC derived its all-conference selections by combining the results from three pods — Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Iowa City — used last month on the traditional date for the league supermeet.