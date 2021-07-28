In the days leading up to the Iowa state tournament, neither Hempstead nor Wahlert spent a whole lot of time practicing on their baseball diamonds.
Wait. What?
Because the two large-school classes will compete on the artificial surface of Duane Banks Field on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, the two local qualifiers opted to practice on nearby football fields with similar surfaces.
The Mustangs moved their practices to Timmerman Field on the lower portion of the Hempstead campus, while the Golden Eagles worked out at Loras College’s Rock Bowl. Wahlert plays in tonight’s Class 3A quarterfinals, while Hempstead opens play in the Class 4A quarterfinals on Thursday night.
“You’re definitely going to get nicer hops on the turf, because it’s a lot more consistent than a regular baseball field and you don’t have to worry about any divots,” Hempstead junior shortstop Kellen Strohmeyer said. “The ball does scoot on you a little more on the turf, and you have to start your slide a little earlier because you just take off when you slide. There are a lot of different reads than a regular baseball field.
“We don’t play on turf much at all in high school. But pretty much all of us play on it during fall ball and spring ball, so we know what to expect, and the transition shouldn’t be that hard.”
The multi-diamond baseball complexes in nearby Marion and Bettendorf feature artificial surfaces to accommodate heavy usage and unpredictable weather in the spring and fall. The University of Dubuque recently installed a turf infield to its facility.
Iowa City West schedules a handful of games at Duane Banks Field, so Wahlert has played on it in past seasons. But it takes a little while to get used to the surface.
“Practicing on the turf up at Loras will make a big difference, because when we get down to Iowa City, it won’t be a completely new experience for us,” Wahlert senior third baseman Jared Walter said. “You want to have those reps in on the turf, because the ball definitely runs up on you a lot quicker than it would on grass.
“Every team down there is going to be good, so you have to play clean baseball to win. You have to avoid the errors and giving up that extra 90 feet on the basepaths.”
Hempstead coach Jeff Rapp appreciates having a turf field across the parking lot from Dick Core Field. The Mustangs use the turf a handful of times each summer after heavy rains or if the freshman team has a morning game on the regular diamond.
“The turf on a football field is a little different than the turf they use for baseball diamonds, but it does give you an idea of what it’s like,” Rapp said. “The other big difference is the turf really holds the heat. It can really be smoldering on that stuff. “Fortunately, it looks like the weather will break a little bit when we’re playing down at state, so it won’t be as hot as playing in the middle of the day.”
Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher usually doesn’t have his players practice sliding at this time of the season. But, it’s a must when preparing for turf.
“You have to slide early and grab onto the bag or you’ll fly right by it,” Tuescher said. “So we definitely want to be ready for that aspect before we get down there on it.”