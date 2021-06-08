The Mississippi Valley Conference released its boys soccer all-conference selections on Monday, and the four city schools are well-represented.
In the Mississippi Division, Dubuque Wahlert leading scorer Nathan Donovan landed on the first team. His teammate, Tyler Dodds, was named to the second team, along with Western Dubuque’s Eric Monahan. Mississippi Division honorable mention selections include Wahlert’s Brant Perry and Alex Eisbach and Western Dubuque’s Caleb Willinbring and Schuyler Ridenour.
Dubuque Senior’s Jimmy Berna and Jacob Konrardy landed on the first team of the Valley Division after a resurgent year for the Rams. Senior teammates Foster Hull and Nyle Jenkins were named to the Valley second team, along with Hempstead’s Josh Roman. Honorable mention selections include Senior’s Kyle Konrardy and Ryan Connolly and Hempstead’s Christian Luna and Ben Jaeger.
Former Hempstead and Loras College star Mike Penning was named Valley Division Coach of the Year after leading Waterloo West to a 12-7 record and its first winning season since 2017.
PREP BASEBALL
Freeport Aquin 11, East Dubuque 4 — At Freeport, Ill.: Colin Sutter and Eben Sertle had two hits, and Thomas Mai tripled, but the Warriors’ season came to an end in the Illinois Class 1A regional final.
Warren/Stockton 3, Orangeville 1 — At Warren, Ill.: Ian Broshous went 3-for-3 and Matthew Riedl homered to lead the Warhawks to an Illinois Class 1A regional title. Caleb Mammoser earned the win with seven strikeouts over five innings . Cade Janecke earned the save. The Warhawks will host Sterling Newman on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in a sectional semifinal.
Belmont 3, Potosi/Cassville 1 — At Belmont, Wis.: Kolby Lancaster allowed just one run over five innings, and Konner Lancaster tossed two scoreless innings to earn the save as Belmont provided them just enough offense over Potosi/Cassville.
PREP SOFTBALL
Linn-Mar 10-2, Dubuque Senior 0-0 —At Marion, Iowa: Sophie Link and Aubree Steines had two hits each and Emma Clancy threw six strong innings in the circle in Game 2, but the Rams were swept.
Iowa City Liberty 11-7, Dubuque Wahlert 0-1 — At Wahlert: Myla Breithaupt tripled in the second game, but the Golden Eagles managed just five hits on the night as they were swept.
Cascade 16, North Cedar 3 —At Clarence, Iowa: Devin Simon had four hits including a triple and a double and Shannon Morris added a double and triple of her own as the Cougars breezed past North Cedar.
Stockton/Warren 11, Scales Mound/River Ridge 1 — At Stockton, Ill.: Lauren Kehl tossed a complete-game, nine-strikeout effort in the circle to lead Stockton/Warren as they claimed the Northwest Upstate Illinois Conference regular-season championship. Elaina Martin homered and Kaylee Luke went 3-for-4 for Stockton/Warren.
Cuba City 11, Darlington 1 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Paige Beau and Ella Kruser had two hits each and Delaney Ryan threw another gem in the circle, as the Cubans rolled past Darlington.
Belmont 6, Potosi/Cassville 5 — At Belmont, Wis.: Emily Bierman had a triple, double and three RBIs and Mykaylia Bauer added two hits for Potosi/Cassville, but Belmont plated the game-winning run in the seventh to earn the victory.