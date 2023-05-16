Dubuque Wahlert appears to be right at home at Twin Pines Golf Course.
In a de facto warm-up for Wednesday’s Class 3A regional also at the Cedar Rapids, Iowa, course, the Golden Eagles secured a conference championship on Monday, claiming the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Divisional title with a three-round total of 325-353-319—997.
Wahlert finished 41 strokes ahead of runner-up Cedar Rapids Xavier (346-358-334—1,038).
“It really helps build our confidence, especially going into our regional meet on Wednesday,” said Wahlert’s Ava Kalb, who earned medalist honors with a 75 on Monday and was named first team all-conference. “It gives us that much more confidence, knowing we are capable of playing well here.”
Wahlert senior Katelyn Vaasen tied for Monday’s second-lowest round with a 78. Maggie Heiar (80) and Julia Busch (86) rounded out the Golden Eagles’ scoring as the trio joined Kalb on the Mississippi first team.
“It feels really nice to win conference, especially as a senior, because it’s something I’ve really been working toward the last three years,” Vaassen said. “This team has grown really close because we’ve been together for so long now. It’s just amazing to be able to do this with them.”
The Golden Eagles have placed first in their last four meets, and five of the last six.
“We started this year maybe a little bit slower than maybe we would have liked to, but we really put in the practice and bonded as a team just to make sure at the end it really matters that we know what we’re doing and are gonna shoot well,” Vaassen said.”
Dubuque Senior finished fifth overall in the Mississippi Division with a three-round score of 371-401-384—1,156. Olivia Duschen led the Rams on Monday with a 93, followed by Mya Beau (95), Evelyn Deutsch (97) and Jordan Westhoff (99).
Duschen earned Mississippi second-team honors, while Deutsch and Beau received honorable mention accolades.
In a loaded Valley Divisional, Western Dubuque finished third at Gardner Memorial National Golf Course in Marion, Iowa, posting a three-round total of 337-327-350—1,014. Linn-Mar won the Valley championship with 984 total strokes.
WD’s McKenna Stackis took home medalist honors with Monday’s low round of 74, four strokes clear of Linn-Mar’s Morgan Rupp. The Bobcat junior was named to the Valley Division first team.
CeCe Ball (89), Addy Jones (93) and Natalie Fangmann 94) also counted scores for the Bobcats. Ball earned Valley first-team honors, while Jones and Fangmann landed on the second team.
Dubuque Hempstead (401-419-422—1,242) finished sixth in the Valley. Sydney Lyon (95) led the Mustangs, followed by Dani McQuillen (101), Mia Westland (112) and Taylor Loso (114).
Lyon was a Valley second-team selection, while McQuillen and Westland earned honorable mention.
Western Dubuque, Senior and Hempstead tee off in regional action on Wednesday at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta, Iowa.
