PECATONICA, Ill. — As the final seconds ticked off the clock, Scales Mound senior Ben Werner sat on the bench alone, taking in the moment as emotions overwhelmed him.
The Scales Mound boys basketball team continued its historic postseason run on Friday night with a thrilling 62-49 win over Sterling Newman Central in an Illinois Class 1A sectional final at Pecatonica High School.
“I can remember going to Northern Illinois University when I was in fourth and fifth grades watching the super sectional,” said Werner, who led the team with 19 points. “It just hit me that we’re going to be playing there Monday. It’s just crazy.”
The Hornets (34-2) advanced to Monday’s super sectional against Chicago Marshall at DeKalb.
“It just feels surreal,” Scales Mound coach Erik Kudronowicz said. “It’s just a validation to the hard work these guys have put in. From our youth program to our junior high program to our parents and our community, everyone has had a hand in this.”
The Hornets found themselves playing from behind early on in the contest, as they trailed, 11-5, before ending the first quarter on a 7-0 run to take an 18-17 lead.
It didn’t take long for Scales Mound to figure out how to maneuver Sterling’s 1-3-1 zone, and the Hornets’ offense started to heat up before halftime. The Hornets outscored the Comets, 17-4, in the second quarter, led by eight straight points from senior Zayden Ellsworth, who finished the game with 14 points. The Hornets took a 32-21 lead into the locker room.
“We knew that they were going to come out with a much higher intensity in the second half,” Kudronowicz said. “We didn’t match that intensity to start the third quarter, and that’s when Sterling closed the gap.”
The Comets (25-10) started the third quarter on a 7-0 run to pull within four and reclaimed the lead on a Marcus Williams layup with 4:40 remaining at 35-34. A steal from Collin Fosler led to an answer on the other end, giving the lead right back to the Hornets.
“We knew we had to do a better job of beating them to the rim and continue our smothering defense,” said Benjamin Vandigo, who added 12 points for the Hornets. “We were well prepared for their zone, and we were able to get some easy shots when we’d make that extra pass.”
A pair of baskets from Werner to end the quarter put the Hornets up, 42-37. A 3-pointer from Sam Cocagne put the Hornets back up by double digits with less than two minutes to play, and baskets from Werner and Vandigo all but sealed the deal as the final seconds ticked away.
“It’s a dream come true,” Vandigo said. “It doesn’t even feel real.”
Cocagne added eight points for the Hornets. Sterling was led by Nolan Britt with 19 points and Williams with 13.