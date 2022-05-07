DURANGO, Iowa – When PJ Downey relocated nearly 1,200 miles to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, events like Saturday’s MVRA Heritage Trail Run helped him get acclimated to the community.
The Bozeman, Mont., native and his wife, Anna Herber-Downey, a former Dubuque Wahlert track and cross country runner, competed in the 5K portion Saturday’s race that unofficially kicks off the area’s running season.
Downey was the overall 5K winner with a time of 17:32.
“My wife talks about running here in the Mississippi Valley Running Association and in Cedar Rapids with all the corridor runs that they do,” Downey said. “When I moved out here, I didn’t really know a whole lot of people, so it really helped with me feeling accepted and welcomed into the community.”
Idyllic running conditions prompted the couple to travel from Cedar Rapids to compete in Saturday’s event, along with nearly 140 others who joined them at the start line.
“It was a nice course and a really good-weather day,” said Downey, who competed in the race for the first time Saturday. “Everyone here was really supportive and we just had a lot fun.”
Dubuque native Anna Herber-Downey has participated in the trail run several times and was formerly the recipient of the annual scholarship from the MVRA given to local high seniors in the running community.
PJ Downey said supporting local races is a favorite recreational activity for he and his wife.
“It’s something we’ve been doing ever since we got married, Downey said. “We’ll try every couple of months to get out and do something.”
Tanner Norby enjoyed his first experience with the trail run so much last year, he and two of his buddies decided to come back in 2022.
“It’s out in nature, it’s fun to do, it’s fun to get up early and get out and feel good about your day,” said Norby, the overall winner of the 10K in 40:13. “I’ve been running for a couple years, so it’s something that I enjoy.
The former Wahlert track and cross country athlete said he enjoys running because it’s all about self-motivation.
“I think running is the ultimate disciplined sport,” he said. “It’s not showy. It’s not like basketball or football where there are stadiums full of people watching. It’s up to you to get out and do the work, so I think it takes more discipline than almost any other sport.”
Tammy Kallback, owner of Dubuque-based training group FIT2BE, annually heads a running course for five weeks leading up to the Heritage Trail Run. She joined 11 of her trainees on the trail Saturday and was the women’s winner in the 5K in 21.49.
“The race is always run so well, it’s typically nice weather, it’s a good flat course, especially for beginning runners, which is a lot of times what we have at this first course that we do,” Kallback said. “I just think the MVRA does a great job running the races, so we like to come out and support them.”
After a five-year hiatus, Kim Kelzer ran the 10k trail run for the first time since 2017. The Dubuque native and women’s 10K winner in 48:09 said she likes to support the MVRA’s mission.
“I love supporting the cause and the fact that scholarships go high school runners,” Kelzer said. “I like to support youth running in our town and our city.”
Kelzer said Saturday’s race was a microcosm of the tight-knit Dubuque running community.
“Everyone is just so supportive and even along the course people will congratulate you and say good job,” Kelzer said. “I love being part of the running community.”
Prior to Saturday’s race, the MVRA awarded Wahlert’s Ellie Meyer, Benton’s Kayci Martensen, and Cuba City’s Isabelle Matthews a $500 scholarship, given annually to area high school runners who show character in the community through academics and athletics.