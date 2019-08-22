Here is a capsule look at more area teams in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference this season:
GALENA
Coach — Ed Freed (17th year)
Last season — 2-7, 1-7 Northwest Division
Returning starters — Henry Anderson (6-1, 160, Sr., QB), Hunter Basten (6-0, 200, Sr., RB/LB), Peyton Bauer (5-11, 190, Jr., RB/LB), Damian Stephanopoulos (6-1, 175, Sr., RB/DB), Andrew Teply (6-3, 210, Sr., OL/DL), David Garcia (5-10, 230, Sr., OL/DL), Austin Meyer (5-10, 220, Sr., OL/DL), Isaac Stangl (6-0, 180, Sr., TE/LB)
Other returning letterwinners — Librado Aguirre (5-10, 155, Sr., RB/DB), Brady Schemehorn (6-1, 165, Soph., WR/DB), Mitchell Foley (6-0, 240, Sr., OL/DL)
Outlook — It’s been a long four years since 2015 when the Pirates last made the playoffs or had a winning record, and this could be the season the program steers the train back onto the tracks.
A program rich in tradition on the gridiron, Galena is coming off an uncharacteristic three-year stretch with a combined record of 4-23. With the geographical split of the NUIC comes new hope for the Pirates, as does a bevy of returning starters on both sides of the ball.
“We’re definitely excited for the opportunity this season,” Galena coach Ed Freed said. “We look forward to the challenge of making it back to the playoffs. It’s been a couple years and we’ve been down and had some tough times. But we’re hungry to improve and get our program back into the playoffs.”
The biggest strength for the Pirates will be their returning veterans on both sides of the ball, particularly on offense. Four starters return on the offensive line, along with quarterback Henry Anderson, running back Peyton Bauer, wide receiver Damian Stephanopoulos and tight end Isaac Stangl.
“Like every team, we’re going to have to stay healthy,” Freed said. “We need to have a little better depth than we’ve had the last couple years, but it’s always a concern with our numbers. We’ve got to run the ball, stop the run, and find a way to win close ball games. We know we’re in a very good conference and have to play championship football. Forreston is the defending state champion, so we know what we’re up against.
“We have to find a way to get better each day, get wins early and get some confidence back in our program.”
Schedule — Aug. 30: WEST CARROLL; Sept. 6: at Forreston; Sept. 14: at Orangeville (1 p.m.); Sept. 20: STOCKTON; Sept. 27: at Durand/Pecatonica; Oct. 4: AMBOY; Oct. 11: DAKOTA; Oct. 18: at Lena-Winslow; Oct. 25: EAST DUBUQUE
STOCKTON
Coach — Jesse Snyder (third year)
Last season — 7-3, 6-1 Upstate Division
Outlook — The Blackhawks continue to be one of the top teams in the NUIC every season and there’s no reason to believe that’s coming to an end any time soon. Despite roster turnover, and even a coaching change three years ago, Stockton’s consistency carries over.
The Blackhawks have won a division championship in six of the past eight seasons, and finished runner-up last year to Milledgeville. Stockton was dealt a surprising 48-8 home playoff loss to Dakota last fall, and that contest certainly will weigh heavy on their minds to kick off the season in hopes of getting back to its winning ways. However, an early showdown with Milledgeville looms in the opener.
Schedule — Aug. 30: MILLEDGEVILLE; Sept. 6: at Freeport Aquin; Sept. 13: ASHTON-FRANKLIN CENTER; Sept. 20: at Galena; Sept. 27: LENA-WINSLOW; Oct. 4: DURAND/PECATONICA; Oct. 12: at Orangeville (1 p.m.); Oct. 18: EAST DUBUQUE; Oct. 25: at Dakota