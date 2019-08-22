Coach -- Doug Nicholas (fifth year)

Last season -- 4-5, 3-4 NUIC Upstate Division

Returning starters -- Dylan Landwer (5-10, 206, Sr., RB/LB), Joseph Diaz (6-1, 183, Sr., RB/LB), Dalton Wachter (5-10, 230, Sr., OL/DL), Jacob Sollars (6-0, 212, Jr., OL/DL)

Other returning letterwinners -- Bryton Engle (6-4, 181, Jr., QB), Caleb Rhodes (6-0, 176, Jr., RB/LB), Alex Flynn (6-0, 171, Jr., RB/LB), Andrew Pratt (6-1, 183, Jr., OL/DL), James Allen (6-0, 150, Sr., WR/DB)

Outlook -- The Wildcats have officially left the NUIC and are entering the new world of 8-man football despite a near .500 season in league play last fall. It will be a transition year for the Wildcats, as is always the case when entering a new class of football. But River Ridge has the talent and athleticism to make some things happen.

Schedule -- Aug. 30: at Cuba/North Fulton; Sept. 6: at Winfield/Mount Union; Sept. 13: LAKE FOREST ACADEMY; Sept. 20: ALDEN-HEBRON; Sept. 27: FLANAGAN/CORNELL/WOODLAND; Oct. 4: at Rockford Christian Life; Oct. 11: DANVILLE SCHLARMAN; Oct. 18: at Polo; Oct. 25: at Milford