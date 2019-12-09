Dylan Jackson started and finished the play that will make a lot of children happy this holiday season.
In the process, he ignited a comeback that led to a lot of smiles in the Dubuque Fighting Saints dressing room Saturday night.
Jackson scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal to erase an early deficit, and the Saints went on to defeat Muskegon Lumberjacks, 3-1, in front of 2,523 fans at Mystique Community Ice Center and complete a two-game weekend series sweep of the Lumberjacks. The stuffed animals collected will be donated to the local Toys for Tots initiative.
“Obviously, that’s a goal we all want to score, but Muskegon was playing us really well and it was tough to get transition on them early in the game,” Jackson said of his goal at 2:43 of the second period. “It felt really good to score that, especially because of the atmosphere it created in the building after that. It made it a lot easier to carry over the momentum.
“You would prefer to get it a little earlier than that. But we kept playing and kept trying to get pucks to the net, and we finally got one. You could tell we kind of got the nerves out after we got that one and played a lot better.”
Muskegon opened the scoring just 3:10 into the game on Alex Gaffney’s backdoor tap-in goal set up by Dylan Wendt. But Erik Portillo rebounded to stop the other 21 shots he faced while earning his USHL-leading 12th win. Portillo ranks second in the USHL with a 2.05 goals against average and third with a .912 save percentage.
Early in the second period, Dylan Jackson disrupted a pass in the Muskegon end to create a 3-on-1 the other way. Braden Doyle dished a slick outlet through the neutral zone to Matthew Kopperud on the right wing, and Kopperud made a head fake on goalie Noah Giesbrecht before unleashing a shot from in tight.
Jackson had his stick in the perfect position to tap in the rebound as he skated past the prone goalie to tie the game at 1-1. It was Jackson’s 11th goal of the season and delayed the game nearly seven minutes while the players and support staff cleared the ice.
The Saints played considerably looser after the ice-breaking goal.
Dubuque grabbed its first lead of the night at 15:01 of the second frame on Ryan Beck’s second of the season. Muskegon defenseman Dylan Gratton fell down in his own zone, allowing Jimmy Glynn to grab a loose puck and skate in on a breakaway. Giesbrecht stopped the initial shot and tried to cover the loose puck, but a hustling Beck jammed it into the cage for a shorthanded goal.
“Jimmy made that whole play happen,” Beck said. “He got a good shot off, and I was there for the rebound. It was kind of loose, so I jammed away at it until it was in the back of the net. It was kind of under his skate, so I went for it.
“This was a huge sweep for us this weekend. It’s kind of like double points. We get the four points, and they don’t get four points. That goes a long way in the standings for the end of the year.”
The Saints outshot Muskegon, 40-22, despite the Lumberjacks enjoying a 4-1 advantage in power plays. Dubuque killed two of those power plays in the final 5:32 of regulation.
“We kind of changed up our forecheck on the penalty kill, and it kind of confused them,” said Reggie Millette, one of Dubuque’s top penalty killers. “The mindset on the P.K. was just to outwork them all over the ice. We work on that all week in practice, and it feels great to be rewarded for that work during games. Those are the moments we work for.”
Riese Gaber sealed the victory with an empty net goal in the final minute of play. Robert Cronin set up Gaber’s team-leading 12th of the campaign.
The Saints (16-3-1) own the USHL’s highest winning percentage at .825.