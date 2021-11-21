The Clarke University women’s basketball team won its third straight game with a 66-53 victory over St. Francis on Saturday at the Kehl Center.
Bellevue, Iowa native Emma Kelchen recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Pride. Izzie Peterson added 13 points, while Mya Merschman chipped in nine. The Pride outscored St. Francis, 21-10, from the free-throw line.
Clarke is now 6-2 on the season.
Wartburg 78, UW-Platteville 55 — At Waverly, Iowa: Maiah Domask had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Brynlee Nelson scored 12 points, but the Pioneers (2-2) couldn’t fight back from a first-half deficit as they were defeated on the road.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 68, Waldorf 64 — At Forest City, Iowa: Dubuque Hempstead grad Keith Johnson led the Pride with 17 points, while Western Dubuque product Jordan Lake added 13. Clarke got a boost from its bench players, as they outscored Waldorf, 15-0. The Pride improved to 4-4 on the season.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Iowa City Liberty 66, Dubuque Hempstead 60 — At Moody Gym: Camdyn Kay led the Mustangs with 20 points and eight rebounds, Carleigh Hodgson added 13 points, Jaelyn Tigges 11 points and six rebounds, and Chandler Houselog contributed 10 points, but Hempstead dropped its season opener.
Western Dubuque 48, Mount Vernon 45 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Bobcats won their season opener in a tight contest at home.
Beaver Dam 74, Platteville 60 — At Beaver Dam, Wis.: Paige Kerkenbush, Camryn Nies, and Lizzie Poller dropped in four 3-pointers each for Platteville. Nies scored a game-high 24 points, while Kerkenbush and Poller added 13 apiece, but the Hillmen fell short on the road.