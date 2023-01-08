Even with redemption finally in hand, Mike Ellis wanted no part of the spotlight.
The 1988 Dubuque Senior graduate returned home with his Evanston (Ill.) Wildkits, and left with a 68-39 win over Dubuque Hempstead in the Wendy’s/MidWestOne Classic at the Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center on Saturday.
The victory came against the cross-town rival that ended his Rams’ playing career 34 years ago.
“I never wanted this trip to be about me, so I didn’t even tell the guys much about being (from Dubuque),” Ellis, in his 13th year piloting the Wildkits, said. “But everybody remembers their last high school game. I know I do. (Hempstead) beat us in the playoffs over at their place.”
Jonah Ross scored a game-high 21 points for Evanston.
“I thought our guys did a great job of finding the hot hand,” Ellis said. “It was great coming here. The guys enjoyed playing with a shot clock. It’s such a well run event and we’ve been trying to get in. It worked out that we had an opening on the schedule and were able to.”
Hempstead (1-8) lost for the eighth straight game, but played one of its best games of the year.
“It’s a testament to our guys how hard they played,” Hempstead coach Damon Rogers said. “Especially after (losing to second-ranked) Cedar Rapids Kennedy last night. We were up for the challenge today, though, and I think we really came out here and fought.”
Hempstead’s Reed Strohmeyer, who scored 12 points on the night, had a pair of off-balance jumpers to jumpstart the Mustangs after Evanston had scored the game’s first five points.
Ross scorched the nets for Evanston (13-4), though, with four first-quarter 3-pointers to help the Wildkits forge a 22-8 lead through the first 8 minutes.
Behind Strohmeyer and Drew Lewis, who led the Mustangs with 15 points, Hempstead went on a pair of 5-0 runs in the second quarter to keep things close.
But Evanston had an answer each time and used an 8-1 run, punctuated by Ross’ fifth 3-pointer with 3 seconds left before halftime, to grab a commanding 37-19 lead at the break.
Strohmeyer scored the first four points by either team to start the second half as Hempstead controlled the majority of the third quarter.
But once again it was Ross and his long-range sharpshooting that quelled Hempstead’s comeback.
Ross buried two more treys to help give the Wildkits a 53-34 lead after three quarters before Evanston pulled away in the fourth.
“We’ve had a tough schedule,” said Rogers. “But our kids showed today that they believe in themselves and they believe in us. They have courage and they play hard.”
