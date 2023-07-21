CARROLL, Iowa – In the midst of a grueling opening-month schedule and a roster still rounding into shape, Beckman Catholic sat just 6-6 at the end of May.
It was all for this moment and this moment only.
“You put them through that at the beginning to prepare them for stuff like this,” Beckman coach Ryan Mabe said. “We’re playing state-quality teams at a higher level, so when we come down here, we’re not seeing anything that we haven’t seen before.
For the fourth straight game dating back to the substate final, Beckman Catholic fell behind, but the unflappable top-seeded Trailblazers battled back to defeat No. 2 seed Underwood, 7-1, on Friday in the Class 2A state championship game.
Beckman, appearing in its 20th state tournament, captured its seventh title in program history and first since 2017.
The Trailblazers early-season gauntlet opened with Class 4A North Scott, which racked up 24 wins in Iowa’s largest class, and included 3A state-participants Western Dubuque and Dubuque Wahlert a week later.
They battled perennial 3A state contenders West Delaware, Davenport Assumption and Cedar Rapids Xavier throughout the course of the season.
“We play all these teams and we compete with them and then we come here and we’re just so much more experienced,” said senior Nate Offerman, who won Tuesday’s quarterfinal and had four hits and five RBIs in the state tournament. “It’s just one of those things that keeps us competitive throughout, and this is how we get to celebrate when it’s over.”
Luke Schieltz went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored, Offerman added two RBIs, Dylan Recker scored twice and Drew Thier had two hits and two runs scored to spur Beckman’s seven-run, nine-hit attack.
Luke Sigwarth, who entered Friday’s title tilt having amassed just 5 2/3 innings on the season, held Underwood to just one run over five solid innings. Rob Kronlage tossed two scoreless innings in relief to clinch the championship.
“My team played great defense,” said Sigwarth, who had eventual state champion Van Meter on the ropes in last year’s state semifinals. “I knew I just had to throw strikes because I believe we have the best defense in the state.”
Schieltz, who drew the Trailblazers even at 1-1 with a third-inning RBI single, finished with a .667 batting average (8-for-12) over three state-tournament games.
“It’s been a wild ride,” said Schieltz, who delivered a clutch game-tying hit, seventh-inning hit in Tuesday’s wild quarterfinal win over Pella Christian. “I tell the guys all the time that I live for these moments. I lived for it on Tuesday, and I live for them tonight.”
Offerman’s run-scoring ground out, and Matthew Florence’s RBI single in the third erased an early 1-0 deficit to put the Trailblazers ahead, 3-1.
The Eagles looked destined to charge back in the fifth after three straight singles loaded the bases with nobody out. But Mabe, who allowed his junior right hander to wiggle out of third-inning trouble with minimal damage, displayed that same confidence during a pressing fifth.
Sigwarth coaxed a pop out and induced an inning-ending double play to escape the fifth unscathed.
“Coach Mabe just has the utmost confidence in me, so that was awesome,” Sigwarth said. “The third inning I was a little tired, but I knew I had to get the job done. The fourth and fifth, I just gave it my all because I knew it would be my last two.”
Beckman tacked on four more in the sixth. Jake Schmidt led off with a walk, Recker singled and Thier added a bunt hit to load the bases before Schieltz delivered a two-run knock, his third hit of the game. Thier scored on a wild pitch and Offerman added a sacrifice fly to make it 7-1.
“Growing up, I remember watching the 2017 title game,” Schieltz said. “It’s almost too good of an ending. My dad won a state title when he was in high school. To say, ‘Hey, I got that, too.’ It means so much to me. Just props to my team, to the community, it just feels so good.”
It feels good, too, for first-year coach Mabe, a former Beckman all-stater who followed predecessors Tom Jenk Jr. and Fred Martin in delivering another state championship to the tradition-rich program.
“I’m undeserving,” Mabe said. “Beckman has just been so good to me. “My guys deserve all this; I don’t deserve it. But God is good.”