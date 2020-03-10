For more evidence of Cuba City's dominance this year, look to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association's all-state list.
The Division 4 top-ranked Cubans placed junior Brayden Dailey and senior Brady Olson on the all-state team, while senior guard Jackson Noll received honorable mention honors as the WBCA announced its all-state teams on Tuesday.
Joining Dailey and Olson on the Division 4 team was SWAL player of the year Carter Lancaster, of Darlington. Fennimore's Kellen Kenney and Adam Larson and River Ridge's Cole Crubel joined Noll on the honorable mention list. In Division 3, Prairie du Chien's Mason Kramer earned an honorable mention nod.
Dailey is the top scorer and rebounder in the SWAL at 23.2 points per game and 9.6 boards and ranks second in blocks per game with 1.3. A transfer from Mineral Point this year, this is Dailey's second all-state nod and first since he was a freshman with the Pointers.
Olson scored 16.9 points per game and averaged 7.3 rebounds and ranks second in the SWAL with 5.3 assists per game. Lancaster finished third in the league with 21.1 points and fourth with 7.4 rebounds.
All three players take the same floor on Thursday night. The Cubans (24-0) and Redbirds (22-2) drew two the top four seeds in Division 4 Sectional 3 and will play for a chance to advance to the sectional final in Mineral Point. Cuba City handed Darlington its only two losses of the season.
Larson was second in the SWAL with 22.8 points per game and finished second overall in the state with 102 blocks (a 4.9 average). Kenney nearly averaged a triple double with 15.3 points, 9.0 assists and 9.0 rebounds and his assist total (208) is the fourth-highest in Wisconsin. Noll averaged 11.4 points and 4.2 assists for the Cubans, and Crubel led the Six Rivers West with 21.1 points per game while leading the Timberwolves to a conference title.
Fennimore finished the season 17-7 and was knocked out of the Division 4 regional final by Cuba City. River Ridge (20-5) met its end against Darlington in the regional final.
Kramer, a senior, led the Southwest Wisconsin Conference with 22.2 points and 5.0 assists per game. The Blackhawks (15-9) were knocked out of the Division 3 regional semifinals by River Valley.