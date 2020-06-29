Athletes across the Kansas State campus say they will boycott their sports unless the university creates policies condemning and punishing racist actions taken by students.
Wahlert graduate Aliyah Carter is among them.
The movement is in response to a tweet Thursday from KSU student Jaden McNeil that came one month after George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police. Floyd's killing has sparked nationwide protests over the last month, including several demonstrations in Dubuque.
McNeil tweeted, “Congratulations to George Floyd on being drug free for an entire month!” -- sparking outrage among many Kansas State students and athletes, including Carter, an incoming freshman and one of four Black members of the Wildcats’ volleyball team.
One day after McNeil’s tweet, Carter and several other Black Kansas State athletes shared a statement calling for "a policy created against racism that will expel any student that openly displays racism on all platforms such as social media, school, Aggieville and sporting events. We also need to see student Jaden McNeil receive strong consequences for his insensitive actions.”
Carter’s tweet included the caption, “Please respect my decision. #BlackAtkstate There needs to be a change.”
Carter, who returned to Manhattan, Kan., last week after spending the last few months home in Dubuque, spoke to the Telegraph Herald by phone today. She said students and athletes around Kansas State are angry, herself included. And she is willing to sit out her upcoming freshman volleyball season if nothing changes at Kansas State.
“The situation right now, to put it really short, is no policy, no play,” said Carter, who graduated from Wahlert in December after winning a pair of state titles with the Golden Eagles. “The Black students at Kansas State really want a policy that has to do with not allowing racism in any form.”