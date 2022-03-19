Iowa’s hopes for another team championship took a fatal blow on Friday morning.
So did Alex Marinelli’s bid to finally get over the hump at the national tournament.
Iowa went just 2-4 in the quarterfinal round and will have just one wrestler competing for a national title tonight despite crowning five All-Americans on the second day of the NCAA Division I wrestling championships in Detroit.
The Hawkeyes entered the day in fifth place and seven points behind Penn State in the team chase, but ended the day in third and 46 points behind the Nittany Lions. Northern Iowa, which began the day in sixth place and seeking its first top-10 finish since 1992, was 18 points outside of the top 10.
The Hawkeyes’ Jacob Warner won a 2-0 decision over Nebraska’s Eric Schultz in the 197 quarterfinals, then won a 6-4 decision over Wyoming’s Stephen Buchanan in the semifinals. He will face Penn State’s Max Dean for the championship tonight.
The quarterfinal round just wasn’t that friendly to wrestlers with regional ties.
Marinelli, a four-time Big Ten Conference champion, will finish his career without the most prized collegiate championship after falling in the quarterfinals for the second consecutive year, this time by a 3-1 decision in sudden victory-1 to Michigan’s Cameron Amine. Marinelli had beaten Amine, 2-1, for his fourth Big Ten title two weeks ago.
Hawkeye heavyweight Tony Cassioppi also lost a 3-1 decision in sudden victory in his quarterfinal, falling short to Lehigh’s Jordan Wood.
Iowa’s Austin DeSanto beat Virginia Tech’s Korbin Myers by 9-0 major decision in the 133 quarterfinals to set up a rematch from the Big Ten final with Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young in the semifinals, where he lost, 3-2, on a third-period takedown.
The Hawkeyes’ Max Murin (149) and Michael Kemerer (174), Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen (184), Wisconsin’s Austin Gomez (141) and Dean Hamiti (165), and Illinois’ Zach Braunagel (184) also lost quarterfinal matches.
Purdue’s Max Lyon, who won back-to-back Iowa Class 3A 182-pound state championships for Western Dubuque in 2016-17, continued his march through the consolation bracket with a takedown midway through the 2-minute sudden victory period of his 184 consolation second-round match, earning a 6-4 victory over Maryland’s Kyle Cochran. He added an 11-6 win over Oklahoma’s Keegan Moore to reach the blood round, but lost a 15-6 major decision to Ohio State’s Kaleb Romero in the match to clinch All-American honors.
Clinching All-American honors out of the consolation bracket were: Iowa’s Marinelli (165), Kemerer (174) and Cassioppi (285), Iowa State’s David Carr (157), Marcus Coleman (184) and Yonger Bastida (197), Wisconsin’s Eric Barnett (125), Gomez (149) and Hamiti (165), and Illinois’ Lucas Byrd (133).
Marinelli, Kemerer, Carr, Bastida, Keckeisen, Gomez, Hamiti and Byrd can still finish as high as third and no lower than sixth. Cassioppi, Coleman and Barnett will wrestle for seventh place.
Iowa’s Drake Ayala (125), Jaydin Eierman (141), Murin (149), Kaleb Young (157) and Abe Assad (184); Iowa State’s Ian Parker (141); Northern Iowa’s Brody Teske (125), Kyle Biscoglia (133), Colin Realbuto (149), Austin Yant (165) and Lance Runyon (174); Wisconsin’s Joseph Zargo (141), Braxton Amos (197) and Trent Hillger (285); and Illinois’ Braunagel (184) and Luke Luffman (285) were eliminated short of the medal stand.