Chicago Steel rookie sensation Macklin Celebrini completed a hat trick of major United States Hockey League awards on Friday.

The Vancouver, British Columbia, native won the Rookie of the Year, Forward of the Year and Player of the Year awards after leading the USHL in scoring as a 16-year-old this season. He is considered one of the top prospects for the 2024 NHL Draft.

