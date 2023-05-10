Chicago Steel rookie sensation Macklin Celebrini completed a hat trick of major United States Hockey League awards on Friday.
The Vancouver, British Columbia, native won the Rookie of the Year, Forward of the Year and Player of the Year awards after leading the USHL in scoring as a 16-year-old this season. He is considered one of the top prospects for the 2024 NHL Draft.
Celebrini scored a league-high 46 goals among his 86 points despite playing only 50 games, 12 short of a complete schedule. The Boston University recruit also led the USHL with eight game-winning goals and 21 power play goals and enjoyed the best goal-scoring performance of the season when he scored five against Team USA on Feb. 18. Celebrini recorded three other hat tricks during the course of the season.
Celebrini became just the third player in USHL history to win the Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year awards in the same season. Dubuque’s Mike Carlson (1981) and Steve MacSwain (1983) are the only others to sweep the awards.
Youngstown’s Jacob Fowler captured the USHL Goaltender of the Year award after posting a 27-9-3-1 record, 2.28 goals against average and .921 save percentage. He led the USHL in wins, goals against average and save percentage. The Boston College recruit from Melbourne, Fla., tied for the league lead with five shutouts, and his 1,029 saves ranked fifth.
Cedar Rapids’ Eric Pohlkamp won the Defenseman of the Year award after tying Dubuque’s Max Burkholder in scoring by a blue liner. The Bemidji State recruit from Brainerd, Minn., tallied 16 goals and 51 points in 59 games in 2022-23. Pohlkamp led all USHL defensemen with nine power play goals, 18 power play assists and 27 power play points. He also had more shots on goal than any other defenseman in the league with 179.
Waterloo’s Bryn Chyzyk landed the General Manager of the Year award after putting together a roster that tied for the most wins in the league at 40-21-1-0, a 12-win improvement from a year ago. The Black Hawks tied for third in the USHL in goals per game at 3.71 mark and ranked third in goals against average at 2.92.
Fargo’s Nick Oliver received the Coach of the Year award after leading the Force to a 40-14-4-4 record and the franchise’s first Anderson Cup as regular-season champion. The Force allowed a league-low 159 goals, and their 2.56 goals against average and 20-7-3-1 road record also led the USHL. Oliver played for Fargo from 2009-11 and served as an assistant at St. Cloud State University prior to taking the Fargo job last summer.
The all-USHL first team included Celebrini, Cedar Rapids forward Ryan Walsh, Fargo forward Cole Knuble, Pohlkamp, Fargo defenseman Joe Palodichuk and Fowler. The second team featured Chicago forward Jack Harvey, Dubuque forward Ryan St. Louis, Lincoln forward Mason Marcellus, Burkholder, Waterloo defenseman Aaron Pionk and Fargo goalie Matej Marinov. The third team included Sioux City forward Ryan Comny, Waterloo forward Garrett Schifsky, Chicago forward Nick Moldenhauer, Green Bay defenseman Artyom Levshunov, Lincoln defenseman Boston Buckberger and Lincoln goalie Cameron Whitehead.
Celebrini, Comny and Levshunov led the all-rookie first team along with Fargo forward Mac Swanson, Madison defenseman Will Felicio and Omaha goalie Michael Hrabal. The second team included forwards Sacha Boisvert (Muskegon), Trevor Connelly (Tri-City) and William Whitelaw (Youngstown), and defensemen Ty Hanson (Sioux City) and Michael Hagens (Chicago).
The league’s general managers nominate and vote on all of the awards.
Clark Cup Final matchup set — The Fargo Force and Youngstown Phantoms will square off in the best-of-5 Clark Cup Final beginning this weekend. It will be a rematch of the 2017-18 final.
Fargo punched its ticket by ousting third-seeded Lincoln in four games in the best-of-5 Western Conference Final. The Force reached the Clark Cup Final for the sixth time in franchise history and will be seeking its second USHL playoff title and first since 2017-18.
William Whitelaw scored 7:50 into overtime Tuesday to lift second-seeded Youngstown past top-seeded Chicago, 2-1, in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final. The Phantoms won the series, 3-1,to reach the final for the second time in franchise history.
